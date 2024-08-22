Vfunction Named A 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendor In AI-Augmented Development And Testing For Software Engineering

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vFunction , the pioneer of AI-driven architectural observability (AO), today announced it has been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the“Cool VendorsTM in AI-Augmented Development and Testing for Software Engineering” report. vFunction analyzes applications statically and dynamically with AI, providing customers a comprehensive understanding of software architecture. The enables software engineers, architects and development teams to measure and prioritize technical debt, identify architectural drift, and reduce application complexity with every release. According to the Gartner report,“Code-level technical debt is usually the easiest type of debt to measure and remediate. At the same time, architecture technical debt has a much higher impact on overall product quality, feature delivery lead time, and other metrics.” With its architectural observability platform, vFunction believes organizations can more efficiently manage complex, mission-critical software architectures across their application portfolio – from monoliths to distributed, cloud-native microservices – while reducing technical debt.



“We're honored to be recognized by Gartner and are thrilled to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor,” said Moti Rafalin, CEO and co-founder of vFunction.“vFunction was born from our understanding that software architecture is fundamental to business success. We believe this recognition validates our mission to empower teams handling large, complex legacy applications and modern, highly distributed, cloud-native microservices with a way to effectively monitor, prioritize, and address technical debt so they can develop and modernize faster. Our AI-powered platform delivers continuous architectural observability so software teams can generate greater value from their applications while reducing complexity and risk.”

Enterprises are under constant pressure to deliver and remain competitive. As organizations increasingly adopt complex distributed systems and microservices architectures, challenges with understanding, optimizing, and modernizing these environments pose significant hurdles. According to the report, Gartner predicts that“by 2027, 80% of software engineering groups will monitor software architecture complexity and architecture technical debt in near real time, up from less than 10% today.”

Moreover, Gartner states that“AI-augmented development and testing have become day-to-day needs to deliver better products and reduce cognitive load on software engineering teams,” a trend accelerated by the rise of large language models and generative AI. vFunction believes its platform addresses this need with AI-driven architectural observability, which helps engineers achieve greater velocity, improve application scalability, and resiliency. By providing deep insights into both monolithic and distributed architectures, vFunction provides targeted recommendations for reducing complexity and technical debt.

Leveraging AI for architectural discovery, dependency mapping, and optimization, vFunction helps organizations get to the right architecture, faster. The platform offers comprehensive analysis and insights into application health throughout the software development lifecycle. This includes supporting transformation of monoliths to microservices architecture, monitoring microservices drift and sources of architectural complexity, and strategically consolidating services to improve performance and scalability.

