CHERRY XTRFY Presents Long-Awaited Product Launches At Gamescom 2024

CHERRY XTRFY's latest high-performance keyboards, mice and microphones for gamers are available now.

KENOSHA, Wis. and AUERBACH I.D.OPF., GERMANY, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHERRY XTRFY announces the retail availability of a new series of gaming gear at this year's Gamescom. These include the long-awaited Wireless M64 and M68 gaming mice and the new MX 3.1 keyboard.

CHERRY XTRFY has a long tradition of working with professional esports athletes, collaborating with organizations worldwide, such as Team Vitality, SK Gaming and LNG E-Sports. The company relies on expert testimonials and reviews in order to take the needs of gamers into account as much as possible in product development. The new releases at Gamescom are the results of this collaboration over the past year.

The MX 3.1 keyboard with CHERRY MX2A switches







The MX 3.1 is a powerful gaming keyboard with a high-quality aluminum housing that enhances stability and durability. It features RGB lighting, which complements its distinctive look, available in either black or white. This keyboard provides a low noise level and a pleasant typing experience, thanks to the improved damping structure of the newly integrated CHERRY MX2A switches. These switches are designed for longevity, offering a lifespan of 100 million keystrokes and are available with different switching characteristics.

Building on the success of previous models such as the MX 2.0S and MX 3.0S Wireless, these keyboards are now offered in updated versions featuring the new CHERRY MX2A switches. This upgrade represents a significant advancement in the performance and reliability of the CHERRY MX series, renowned as the world's most trusted keyboard switch used in over 60 million keyboards globally. With the MX2A switches, users can enjoy smoother actuation and improved acoustics, achieved through precisely applied premium-grade lubricant and an innovative spring design.

The MX 3.1, equipped with these advanced switches, is now available for purchase for $119.99.

A wireless revolution: the M64 and M68 mouse series







The sixth generation of CHERRY XTRFY mice offers performance on a whole other level. Four models are introduced: The M64 Wireless and M64 Pro Wireless with an ergonomic form factor, and the M68 Wireless and M68 Pro Wireless with a symmetrical shape. Evolving from the popular M4 and M8 mice, the M64 and M68 are crafted with input from elite gamers and redesigned for even better grip and control, lower weight, and higher performance.

The Pro versions feature incredibly fast 8000 Hz technology. By reporting every 0.125 milliseconds and sending up to eight times more data than a standard 1000 Hz gaming mouse, these mice make cursor movements smoother and enable the computer to respond faster to every click. As a result, the M64 Pro Wireless and M68 Pro Wireless offer some of the lowest click latencies ever measured on wireless gaming mice.

The M64 and M68 Wireless Mice are now available at Amazon in both Black and White. Each model comes in two versions:

M64 Wireless : $99.99 (Standard) / $139.99 (Pro)

M68 Wireless : $99.99 (Standard) / $139.99 (Pro)

New gaming all-rounder: the M50 mouse series









Completing its portfolio of new mice, CHERRY XTRFY introduces the M50 and M50 Wireless models. These mid-range mice offer a very good price-performance ratio, featuring a new ergonomic shape for enhanced comfort and control. Designed with quality components, the M50 series is the all-around choice for gamers at any skill level and is available in both black and white to suit different preferences.

The wireless version of the M50 comes equipped with customizable RGB illumination and triple connection modes, allowing for versatile use across various gaming setups. It offers an uncompromising 2.4 GHz wireless connection for lag-free gaming and Bluetooth® connectivity for compatibility with multiple devices. Additionally, gamers can switch to wired mode using the CHERRY XTRFY EZcord® for smooth movements, ensuring flexibility and performance in any scenario.

The M50 mouse series is now available for purchase , with the standard wired mouse pricing at $49.99 and the wireless mouse at $69.99.

The perfect surface: GP5 mousepads









To complete the new gaming setup, CHERRY XTRFY introduces a new edition of the GP5 mousepad. The GP5 Amnis Blue features fresh artwork and expands the GP5 series with new sizes, available in Medium, Large, and XL versions, to suit a diverse range of gamers.

Renowned for its performance, the GP5 mousepad is trusted by professional gamers and was last seen winning the final CS Major and the BLAST Premier Fall Finals 2023 in CS2. Featuring CHERRY XTRFY's smoothest cloth surface to date, it offers the ideal surface for fast-paced games requiring pinpoint precision. Additionally, the GP5 is available in an exclusive edition in collaboration with the esports organization SK Gaming.

The GP5 mousepads are now available for purchase .

Exclusive testing opportunities for journalists

Journalists are welcome to visit CHERRY at its stand at Gamescom from August 21 to 25. CHERRY XTRFY will showcase new products at the CHERRY stand in the B2B area (Hall 2.2, Booth C-51) and in cooperation with SK Gaming (Hall 9.1, A029, A030 B039). Exclusive interviews and test devices for the new product launches can be arranged in advance. To schedule an appointment, media may contact ....

About Cherry

Cherry SE is a globally operating manufacturer of high-end mechanical keyboard switches and computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, and headsets for applications in the worlds of gaming, esports, office and hybrid workplaces, industry, and healthcare. Since it was founded in 1953, Cherry has been synonymous with innovative, high-quality products developed specifically to meet the various needs of its customers.

Cherry has its operational headquarters in Auerbach in Germany's Upper Palatinate region and operates production facilities in Auerbach (Germany), Zhuhai (China), and Vienna (Austria) as well as various sales offices in Auerbach, Pegnitz, Munich, Landskrona (Sweden), Paris, Kenosha (USA), Taipei, and Hong Kong.

More information is available at and

