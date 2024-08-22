عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Summary Of The Investor Conference Webinar Of The 12-Month Unaudited Results Of AB Akola Group For The Financial Year 2023/2024


8/22/2024 9:17:05 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 22 August 2024, AB Akola Group held an internet conference webinar where the company's CFO Mažvydas Šileika presented the financial results for the 12 months of the 2023/2024 financial year.

A webinar record can be viewed on Nasdaq's YouTube account at:

Link to the presentation demonstrated at the webinar:


CFO of AB Akola Group Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail ...


MENAFN22082024004107003653ID1108589790


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search