Correction: Report On The Unaudited Financial Performance Of The Bank During The First Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter -“the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

Corrections in the attachment "Unaudited statements EN 2024-03-31" page 28 information. According to the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 2019/876 of the European Parliament and of the Council effective as of 28 June 2021, the maximum exposure ratio is calculated based on Tier 1 capital. Compliance to this requirement is disclosed in the table below: Updated:

Group Bank 31 March

2024 31 December

2023 31 March

2024 31 December

2023 10,329 10,367 Maximum exposure to a single customer or group of related customers 10,329 10,367 55,677 53,195 Eligible capital 55,316 53,850 18.55 19.49 Maximum exposure ratio, % 18.67 19.25

Was:

Group Bank 31 March

2024 31 December

2023 31 March

2024 31 December

2023 10,175 10,367 Maximum exposure to a single customer or group of related customers 10,175 10,367 55,677 53,195 Eligible capital 55,316 53,850 18.28 19.49 Maximum exposure ratio, % 18.39 19.25

Other information has not changed:

Urbo Bankas, a Lithuanian capital bank, generated a net profit of EUR 2.2 million in the first quarter of this year. Compared to January-March last year, the bank's profit is 21% lower this year. This change was driven not only by changes in the business environment, but also by investments in changing the bank's identity.

This year Urbo continued to successfully grow the bank's loan and deposit portfolios. The bank's loan portfolio grew by 22.28% to EUR 329 million in the last 12 months, while deposit volumes increased by 40.58% to EUR 488.7 million.

Net interest income of Urbo increased by 17.6% to EUR 5.4 million in the comparative period.

The Bank's assets at the end of March 2024 amounted to EUR 577 million and were 36.1% higher than a year earlier (EUR 424 million).

As a result of the reduction of non-core activities and optimisation of the bank's network, Urbo's net service fee and commission income in the first quarter was EUR 1 million or 26.7% lower than in the same period last year, while due to the shrinking of the net currency market in Lithuania, the net profit from foreign currency operations decreased by 40.3% to EUR 0.5 million.

Shareholders' equity of Urbo Bankas has increased by 14.9% over the last 12 months and amounted to EUR 58.4 million on 31 March this year (at the same time last year: EUR 50.9 million).

With 284 employees at the end of March, Urbo Bankas' customer service network consisted of 26 territorial branches.

For more information please contact: Julius Ivaška, Head of Business Division, tel. +370 601 04 453, e-mail ...

Attachment

Unaudited Financial statements EN 2024-03-31