Trejo's Tacos® And Del Taco Bring The Flavor This Summer With NEW Roasted Pork Al Pastor

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an epic collaboration, Del Taco , the nation's second-largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, and Trejo's Tacos ® announce NEW Roasted Pork Al Pastor, available now at Del Taco restaurants nationwide. The fire-roasted pork is marinated with traditional spices like chipotle, onions, garlic, and sweet pineapple juice for the ultimate combination of savory, spicy and sweet.



“Our collaboration with Trejo's Tacos® is all about turning up the fun and flavor. We're not just sharing a meal, we're embracing and respecting the rich cultural history that Pork Al Pastor represents,” said Tom Rose, President at Del Taco.“Partnering with Trejo's Tacos® to create this game-changing menu proves that great quality and amazing flavor can go hand-in-hand with value. At Del Taco, we're using real, fresh ingredients to make a variety of authentic and delicious menu items for everyone to enjoy.”

Actor, author, restaurateur, and founder of Trejo's Tacos®, Danny Trejo adds: "Teaming up with Del Taco to roll out this Roasted Pork Al Pastor is like sharing a piece of my roots with everyone. This isn't just about flavor-it's about putting my heart and soul into every bite. I'm excited for folks to taste the bold, authentic flavors that mean so much to me, now at a Del Taco near you."

Available for a limited time, guests can indulge in the new Del Taco x Trejo's Tacos® Roasted Pork Al Pastor menu**:



Al Pastor Street Taco : Tender marinated pork roasted with traditional seasonings, topped with diced pineapple, fresh diced onions, chopped cilantro, and tangy green sauce, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla. Get 2 Al Pastor Street Tacos for $4.99**!



Al Pastor Loaded Fries: Del Taco's award-winning Crinkle Cut Fries topped with tender marinated pork roasted with traditional seasonings, topped with diced pineapple, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, fresh diced onions, tangy green sauce, fresh house-made guacamole, and chopped cilantro.

Al Pastor Epic Burrito : Del Taco's fan-favorite Epic Burrito is loaded with tender marinated pork roasted with traditional seasonings, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, cilantro lime rice, fresh house-made guacamole, and pico de gallo, all in a warm, oversized flour tortilla. Al Pastor Cheddar Quesadilla : Tender marinated pork roasted with traditional seasonings, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, tangy green sauce, and diced pineapple folded into a flour tortilla and flat grilled to perfection.



To complement the savory flavor of the NEW Roasted Pork Al Pastor lineup, Del Taco is introducing their NEW Double Pineapple Drinks made with real fruit. Get Sprite®, Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade or a creamy Mini Shake mixed with a burst of sweet pineapple flavoring and loaded with real diced pineapple pieces. These drinks are the perfect way to refresh and cool off during the summer season.

Visit deltaco.com to find your local Del Taco location and learn more about the new Del Taco x Trejo's Tacos® Roasted Pork Al Pastor menu*.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 10Best Reader's Choice Awards 2024 , Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco's commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding, and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit .

About Danny Trejo

Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo's name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond. However, it is his continuous role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction. Trejo has starred in dozens of films, including DESPERADO, HEAT, the FROM DUSK TILL DAWN series, CON AIR, ONCE UPON A TIME IN MEXICO, SPY KIDS, MACHETE, and MACHETE KILLS.

On the television side, Trejo had recurring roles on SONS OF ANARCHY, KING OF THE HILL, BREAKING BAD, and THE FLASH, among others. In the 3rd season of AMERICAN GODS, Danny played the character of“Mr. World.” He can also be seen in the role of Rancor Keeper in THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT airing on Disney+.

Trejo has starred in and voiced various popular video games including CALL OF DUTY, FALLOUT, and most recently, YAKUZA: LIKE A DRAGON.

Additionally, Danny has voiced characters in the animated films DESPICABLE ME 2, STORKS, THE BOOK OF LIFE, MAYA AND THE THREE directed by Jorge R. Gutierrez. His voice has appeared in shows such as FUTURAMA, TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES, RICK AND MORTY and he recurs as Vasquez in the animated series BIG CITY GREENS and Enrique in KING OF THE HILL.

Danny's colorful life and prolific career are chronicled in the bio-documentary INMATE #1, released in 2020. He also released his fearlessly honest memoir, TREJO: MY LIFE OF CRIME, REDEMPTION, AND HOLLYWOOD.

Trejo's expanding restaurant empire includes Trejo's Tacos & Cantina and Trejo's Coffee & Donuts, with a fifth location coming soon in Downtown Los Angeles. In March 2024, Trejo's Tacos expanded internationally with a new location in London. His entrance to the literary world was sharing his love of food in the release of his first cookbook TREJO'S TACOS: RECIPES AND STORIES FROM LA. His companion book, TREJO'S CANTINA, a book about cocktails, snacks and amazing non-alcoholic drinks from the heart of Hollywood was released in April 2023.

