India Supports Efforts To Restore Peace In Ukraine ASAP - Modi

No war ends on the battlefield so India supports efforts to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Indian Prime Narendra Modi said this during a joint briefing in Warsaw with the head of the Polish government, Donald Tusk, on Thursday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The situation of Ukraine and the region of Western Asia causes serious concern, Modi said, expressing firm belief that there is no such problem or conflict that can be resolved on the battlefield.

Innocent people losing their lives in crisis poses a major challenge for the entire civilization, Mod stressed, reiterating support for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability as soon as possible.

He added that India is ready to cooperate with other friendly nations to provide as much support as possible to peacekeeping efforts to restore peace in Ukraine.

In turn, Tusk praised Modi's readiness for "personal engagement in a peaceful, just and quick end to the war."

"We are both convinced that India can play a very important and positive role here," Tusk emphasized.

He added that the declaration by Modi is of particular importance, as the Indian Prime Minister will arrive in Kyiv in a few hours.

"In the context of Modi's visit (to Kyiv - ed.), we are all convinced that it can be of a strategic and historical character," the Polish Prime Minister emphasized.

Tusk expressed his belief that the involvement of India, as well as Poland and the entire EU, is "key to establishing lasting peace in this part of the world."

"I am absolutely convinced that your role, Mr. Prime Minister (Modi - ed.), can be very important and we will look forward to the first results of your participation (in peacemaking efforts in Ukraine - ed.)," Tusk emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on August 23, on Ukraine's National Flag Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come on an official visit to Kyiv. This is the first visit of the head of the Indian government to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations.

During the trip, Modi will hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation. A number of documents are also expected to be signed between Ukraine and India.