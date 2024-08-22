Ukraine Produces More Than 70% Of Agricultural Machinery Items Vysotskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine produces 70-80% of agricultural machinery items, and setting up the production of the rest is a matter of time and investment.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Agrarian Policy and Food Acting Taras Vysotskyi in a rapid-fire interview with Ukrinform.

According to Vysotskyi, Ukraine is yet to arrange the mass production of self-propelled sprayers and grain harvesters, but this area of development is promising.

Vysotskyi mentioned that Ukraine had manufactured one domestically produced sprayer model and one grain harvester. However, it is necessary to launch mass production and expand a model range to fully meet the needs of the country's agricultural sector.

The Ukrainian official also updated on the availability of other agricultural machinery. In his words, tractors are produced, even though in small quantities. Meanwhile, the production of trailed, tillage, seeding, elevator, milking and sprinkling equipment is rather significant.

Vysotskyi noted that, as part of the government program 'Affordable Loans at 5-7-9%', the ministry was updating the list of producers and the range of products they offer. He expects that the demand will peak in autumn, as the new machinery is usually purchased during the period of maximum sales, which is the second half of the year, after the harvesting campaign ends.

A reminder that, in March 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine launched a program of 25% refunds for the cost of Ukrainian-produced agricultural machinery. A total of UAH 1 billion was provided in the state budget for this program in 2024.