Two Civilians Killed As Russians Drop Two Guided Aerial Bombs In Sumy Region
Date
8/22/2024 9:16:54 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army dropped two guided aerial bombs on the Esman community in the Sumy region, killing two men and wounding a woman.
The Prosecutor's Office of the Sumy region wrote this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
“According to the investigation, on August 22, 2024, at about 13:00, using methods of warfare prohibited by international law, the occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of the Esman community of the Shostka district. As a result of the attack, two civilian men aged 74 and 67 were killed, the wife of one of the victims was injured and hospitalized,” the statement said.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Sumy region.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, six people were wounded in the Russian shelling of the Sumy region over the past day.
