Airline Fare Soars For Travel From Azerbaijan To CIS And International Destinations

Nazrin Abdul

A significant rise in airfares from Azerbaijan to both CIS countries and other international destinations has been observed recently, Azernews reports citing the State Statistics Committee.

The most notable price hike has been for flights to CIS countries. In January 2024, the average cost of a flight was 520 manats, but by July, it had surged to over 1,022 manats, marking a 137-manat increase in just one month.

International flight prices have also seen a substantial increase. Tickets to non-CIS countries, which cost 567 manats in January, now exceed 910 manats in July.

This sharp rise in airfares is largely attributed to the summer tourist season, which typically sees a spike in travel demand. With Azerbaijan's land borders closed for the past four and a half years, travelers have had no choice but to rely on air travel, further driving up prices.

It is expected that airfare prices will remain high through August due to continued high demand. However, a decline in prices is anticipated starting in September as the volume of foreign tourist trips decreases.