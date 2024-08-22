Airline Fare Soars For Travel From Azerbaijan To CIS And International Destinations
A significant rise in airfares from Azerbaijan to both CIS
countries and other international destinations has been observed
recently, Azernews reports citing the State
Statistics Committee.
The most notable price hike has been for flights to CIS
countries. In January 2024, the average cost of a flight was 520
manats, but by July, it had surged to over 1,022 manats, marking a
137-manat increase in just one month.
International flight prices have also seen a substantial
increase. Tickets to non-CIS countries, which cost 567 manats in
January, now exceed 910 manats in July.
This sharp rise in airfares is largely attributed to the summer
tourist season, which typically sees a spike in travel demand. With
Azerbaijan's land borders closed for the past four and a half
years, travelers have had no choice but to rely on air travel,
further driving up prices.
It is expected that airfare prices will remain high through
August due to continued high demand. However, a decline in prices
is anticipated starting in September as the volume of foreign
tourist trips decreases.
