Verse.Ai Joins Forces With Cell Phones For Soldiers Through Verseconnect, Community Outreach Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Verse donates to Cell Phones for through VerseConnect, their community outreach program.

- David Tal, CEO of VerseSAN DIEGO, CA, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Verse, an AI-powered conversation management platform, has announced the official launch of VerseConnect , their community outreach program.With their first initiative, their team donated to Cell Phones for Soldiers , a national nonprofit dedicated to providing cost-free communication services and emergency funding to active-duty military members and veterans.As a technology and communications company, Verse aims to give back to the community through connection. At Verse, we believe that technology should not only advance our capabilities, but bring us closer together as human beings.VerseConnect is Verse's way of giving back to the community through connection. As a profitable startup company, the Verse team aims to share their success and make a meaningful contribution to the community.“VerseConnect is not just a program, but it's a reflection of our collective values and a testament to the power of human connection. This program is about leveraging our resources, skills and passion to make a tangible difference in the lives of the people around us.” – David Tal, CEO of VerseUpon VerseConnect's launch, Verse started an initiative donating to Cell Phones For Soldiers. This charity uses proceeds from donated cell phones to purchase international calling cards for troops to call home and provide emergency funding to veterans.Not only does Cell Phones For Soldiers help to connect brave servicemen and women to their loved ones at home, they also reduce waste by recycling cell phones, with over 25 million recycled to date. They accept donated cell phones as well as monetary donations.Cell Phones for Soldiers is a cause celebrating and spreading the power of connection to those who need it most. In line with those values, Verse believes in the connective power of technology and how that can help those in need.With their human-in-the-loop AI, Verse understands the importance of authenticity and human connection in everyday life. While technology is powerful, it's important that it is used for positive change.Since June, VerseConnect has raised over $1,000 for Cell Phone for Soldiers and donated 27 devices. In coming quarters, Verse will continue to partner with and donate to a new charity or cause, all with a shared purpose of connecting people.“Our mission is deeply-rooted in the belief that technology should not only advance our capabilities but also bring us closer together as a society. In an increasingly digital world, the essence of our humanity is found in the connections they make and the communities that we build. The vision behind VerseConnect is to create bridges where there are gaps to foster inclusivity, where there is the vision and to bring hope and opportunity to those who need it most.” – David Tal, CEO of Verse

Craig Hengel

Verse

+1 619-800-5785

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

CEO David Tal on VerseConnect

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.