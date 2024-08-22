Tapclicks Launches AI-Driven Analytics Providing Automated Industry Benchmarks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TapClicks , the leader in Smart Marketing solutions, announced today the launch of a new AI-driven Benchmark Widgets feature, designed to give businesses of all kinds the ability to view their marketing campaign performance directly against benchmarks. Benchmark Widgets are a powerful evolution of TapClicks dashboards and reports, meant to enhance agencies' and businesses' understanding of how their marketing efforts compare to industry norms.

Benchmark Widgets use machine-learning and AI algorithms to derive industry information from marketing campaign data and compute the relevant industry benchmarks based on those insights. The results are incorporated into data widgets from the new TapClicks enhanced data visualization suite , announced in July 2024. Using this new technology, marketers can gain a clearer view of how their campaigns perform against their industry cohorts as a whole, over any given period of time.

“Smart Marketing means giving marketers the insights they need to make fast and smart decisions,” commented Chel Heler, Executive General Manager of TapClicks.“This is the first in a long series of Smart Marketing initiatives that will leverage our proprietary AI technology to deliver best-in-class, easy-to-use insights solutions to our customers."

Available now as a complement to the recently-released visualization suite in TapAnalytics and TapReports, Benchmark Widgets make it easier than ever for marketers to uncover the insights they need to give them a competitive edge in today's data-driven world.

About TapClicks

The TapClicks Smart Marketing Cloud offers an AI-enabled operations and data management platform which includes over 9,000 MarTech/AdTech Connectors, automated warehousing, scalable reporting, and data analytics. It is enhanced on the operations side by sales enablement and order, workflow, and project management. Thousands of agencies, media companies, and brands leverage TapClicks to deliver the best results for their customers and stakeholders. For more information about TapClicks and the new Benchmark Widgets, please visit us at .

