Eldercheck Now App That Combats Older Adult Loneliness To Launch In Five New Countries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Now available in Apple App Store

Send wellness check-ins to the wrists of loved ones

Caregivers receive vital information, location and peace of mind with ElderCheck

ElderCheck automates caregiver-elder check-ins, ensuring consistent communication and vital health data sharing

TRUMBULL, CT, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FallCall Solutions, a leading innovator in app-based medical alert for Apple Watch, and Android, announced today the international launch of ElderCheck Now in five new countries: Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. ElderCheck addresses the global epidemic of older adult social isolation by allowing busy caregivers to schedule electronic wellbeing check-ins with their loved one on their devices.“Loneliness affects hundreds of thousands of people and increases the risk of depression, dementia and premature death,” says Dr. Shea Gregg, President and Founder of FallCall Solutions.“At the same time, caregivers are more stressed than ever trying to make ends meet and they may forget to reach out to Mom or Dad regularly. ElderCheck Now makes this important communication seamless.”By leveraging the health capabilities unique to Apple Watch and iPhone, ElderCheck Now allows caregivers to securely pair with a loved-one's mobile device or watch and send a scheduled wellbeing check-in that asks,“Are you OK?” The recipient simply responds by tapping“I'm OK” or“Call Me.” From this, the caregiver will receive recent heart rate and location information, in addition to their loved one's response. If“Call Me” is requested, tapping the phone icon on the caregiver screen will immediately initiate a phone call.“For the thousands that have been using ElderCheck in the United States over the past eight years, the scheduled check-in has become a transformative reminder that we all can benefit from taking the time to communicate with those we care about. Given the success of this simple, electronic tool that fosters relationships, we look forward to making it available to those around the world.”ElderCheck Now will be available starting this week in the App Store for $2.99 USD in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand. Its update will include new features for the United States. Further international launches are expected.About FallCall SolutionsFallCall Solutions was established in 2015 and is a leading innovator in wearable/mobile safety solutions available world-wide. With a goal of making safety accessible for all, FallCall creates automated and affordable applications that empower older adults to live independent, active lifestyles. FallCall Solutions is an AARP AgeTech Collaborative portfolio startup. For more information, visit .FallCall offerings are trademarks of FallCall Solutions, LLC registered in the U.S. and other countries.Apple, iPhone, Apple Watch, and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Kate Vogel

FallCall Solutions

+1 203-736-7647

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

ElderCheck Now for Apple Watch: Internationally Available

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.