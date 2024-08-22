Joe Offers An Exclusive Flyaway Package To Santa Barbara Benefitting The Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Package includes Hotel Stay, Meet & Greet, Premium Concert Tickets, Signed Guitar and more
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation is offering fans an incredible opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience with blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa. From now to September 13th, 2024, fans can enter to win an exciting prize package for Joe's upcoming show at The Granada Theatre in Santa Barbara on October 28th, 2024 - a historic venue that is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
This exclusive package includes:
●Two premium tickets to Bonamassa's highly anticipated concert at The Granada Theatre.
●A two-night stay at the Courtyard Marriott Santa Barbara Downtown.
●A $1,000 travel stipend to help cover travel expenses.
●An intimate Meet and Greet with Joe Bonamassa.
●A signed guitar, a unique piece of memorabilia for any fan.
●Two Fall 2024 Tour T-shirts to remember this special occasion.
Fans can enter this contest by making a donation to the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation HERE . Every donation helps further the foundation's mission of supporting music education and providing vital resources to emerging artists, while also increasing the donor's chances of winning this unforgettable experience. The lucky winner will be announced on September 19th, 2024.
This announcement follows the success of Bonamassa's recent projects, including his record-setting live concert film and album, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. The album not only debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Albums chart, adding to Joe's record of most #1 albums in the genre's history at 28, but also topped the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts. This achievement is a testament to Joe's versatility and his dedication to pushing the boundaries of blues-rock. Fans can ORDER the new album/film now.
Bonamassa's upcoming tours, including the Blues Deluxe Tour and his Fall 2024 Tour, continue to demonstrate his commitment to delivering powerful live performances. With a career spanning over three decades, Joe remains a leading figure in the blues world, captivating audiences with his extraordinary guitar skills and soulful vocals.
Beyond his musical career, Bonamassa is devoted to philanthropy through the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation. The foundation has raised over $2.7 million to date, impacting over 100,000 students and providing essential support to hundreds of musicians. By entering this contest, fans not only get a chance to win an amazing experience but also contribute to the continuation of blues music and education.
For more information, visit .
U.S. SUMMER 2024 - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Mississippi Coliseum
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
September 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival*
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
U.S. FALL 2024 TOUR
October 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee's Family Forum
October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA -The Granada Theatre
October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater
November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
November 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 - Park City, KS - Park City Arena
November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27- Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
U.S. SPRING 2025 TOUR
February 16 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
February 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater
February 21 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
February 22 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square
February 25 - Buffalo, NY - Shea's Buffalo Theatre
February 27th - New York City, NY - Beacon Theatre
February 28th - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
March 1 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort & Casino
March 3 - Easton, PA - State Theatre
March 5 - Charleston, WV - Clay Center
March 7 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort Event Center
March 8 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
March 10 - Chattanooga, TN - Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
March 12 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center
March 14 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
March 15 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
March 16 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
March 18 - Evans, GA - Columbia County Performing Arts Center
March 19 - Melbourne, FL - The King Center
March 21-26 - Miami, FL - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
