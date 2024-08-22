Cell Analysis Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 8.97% From 2024 To 2030 By Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The scientific method of cell analysis entails the examination and analysis of individual cells from a sample, frequently human tissue. Numerous methods, such as flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, microscopy, cell culture, and imaging, may be used during the process. Numerous facets of cell structure, function, and behavior can be identified, quantified, and studied through the use of cell analysis . It can be applied to both disease detection and treatment efficacy assessment. Cell analysis is a crucial tool for medical research and is being utilized more and more in forensic science, drug development, and biotechnology.

The word "cell analysis" refers to a broad category of technologies that are employed to examine the genetic and phenotypic properties of a cell. Understanding cellular constituents including DNA, RNA, protein content, and cellular metabolites is essential to gaining insights into the mechanisms underlying cellular functionality. Cell analysis is frequently used to comprehend population heterogeneity, find interesting minority subpopulations, and uncover distinctive properties of individual cells. It also facilitates the identification of genes and proteins, the study of epigenomics, and the comprehension of the mechanisms underlying cell viability, growth, and death.

The Cell Analysis Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.9 Billion in 2024 to USD 16.38 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period.

Segment Analysis:

Flow Cytometry segment is likely to lead the market throughout the forecast period.

The global cell analysis market is divided into segments based on product and service, including reagents and consumables, instruments, accessories, software, and services. In 2024, the segment with the biggest market share was reagents & consumables. Flow cytometry reagents are offered by well-known companies as directly conjugated goods. Businesses are bringing in superior reagents with expanded geographic coverage, which accounts for the majority of the reagents and consumables market. The primary driver of the segment's fastest growth is innovative offerings that handle complex datasets with multiple analytical modalities for effective interpretation.

Cell Viability segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global food emulsifiers market during the projected timeframe.

Based on process ,Cell identification, cell viability, cell signaling pathway/signal transduction, cell proliferation, cell counting & quality control, cell interaction, cell structure study, target identification & validation, and single-cell analysis are the segments that make up the global cell analysis market. In 2022, cell identification held the biggest market share. A major driver of the segment's growth is the widespread use of cell identification products in industrial applications, such as the food and healthcare industries. Drug discovery depends on cell identification, and the widespread use of these products has encouraged businesses to launch cutting-edge goods. However, over the course of the forecast period, the single-cell analysis segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.

Growing demand for analytical tools

High-throughput equipment has been introduced as a result of funding and the growing demand for analytical tools for creative research. Due to a number of advancements, this equipment now has features like automation, high sensitivity, and accuracy, all of which help with the analysis of rare samples.

Example- Deepcell Inc., a U.S.-based company, received USD 73 million in funding in March 2023 to accelerate and commercialize its AI-powered single cell analysis platform. As a result, key players are significantly investing in developing solutions, resulting in a lucrative revenue generation opportunity in the coming years.

Technological advancements in cell analysis

Technological developments in cell analysis are being driven by the increased incidence of chronic illnesses and the creation of sophisticated cancer treatments. For example, the US-based Fluidigm Corporation recently announced the introduction of a REAP-seq (RNA expression and protein sequencing) platform that will help scientists better understand the mechanisms underlying immune response and cancer progression.

Regional Analysis

North America robust biotechnology, research, and pharmaceutical sectors are expected to fuel demand for cutting-edge cell analysis technologies, resulting in the region being expected to hold the largest share of the global cell analysis market over the projected period. In the region, the market for cell analysis is expanding as a result of growing government funding for biotechnology and life sciences research.

In the cell analysis market, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a sizable market share. There is now a greater need for cell analysis in the area as a result of rising investments in biotechnology and life sciences research. The demand for accurate cell analysis solutions is driven by rising healthcare costs, an aging population, and an increasing emphasis on personalized medicine.

Cell Analysis Market: Key Trends and opportunity

The market for cell analysis is expanding as a result of rising research efforts and investments in healthcare infrastructure in developing nations.

Growing technological integration is the result of combining new and current technologies to produce tools that are more precise and potent for researchers and medical professionals.

The market players are concentrating on creating effective and reasonably priced customized medications through the use of cell analysis in order to gain a larger portion of the market.

The Top Key Players profiled in the report:

Agilent Technologies Inc.,Ultima Genomics, BD Biosciences, Bio-RAD Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Miltenyi Biotec, Olympus Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Promega Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.

Competitive Landscape

In February 2023, Ultima Genomics, Inc. partnered with 10x Genomics to integrate the use of 10x Genomics Chromium Single Cell Gene Expression offerings with Ultima's sequencing systems

In July 2023 - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced that it has completed the acquisition of CorEvitas, LLC a leading provider of regulatory-grade, real-world evidence for approved medical treatments and therapies, from Audax Private Equity.

Cell Analysis Market Segmentation Analysis:

Cell Analysis Market By Product, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Flow Cytometry Products

QPCR Products

Cell Microarrays

Microscopes

Spectrophotometers

Cell Counters

HCS Systems

Others

Cell Analysis Market By Process, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Cell Identification

Cell Viability

Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction

Cell Proliferation

Cell Counting And Quality Control

Cell Interaction

Target Identification And Validation

Single-Cell Analysis

Others

Cell Analysis Market By End-User, 2020-2029, (USD Billion)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals And Clinical Testing Laboratories

Academic And Research Institutes

Other End Users

The study also analyzes and sheds light on key aspects related to the market's growth and opportunities in different geographies:

Regions witnessing a rise in investments in supply chain networks.

Countries that have benefited from recent import and export policies.

Regions experiencing a decline in consumer demand due to economic and political upheavals.

Cell Analysis Markets expected to emerge in specific geographies.

Regions likely to lose market share due to pricing pressures.

Leading players expected to expand their footprints in the near future.

Sustainability trends impacting the logistics and supply chain dynamics in the Cell Analysis

Demographic and economic environments creating new demand in developing economies.

Changing government regulations and their impact on business strategies and practices.

