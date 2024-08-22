Water Tariff Hike Inevitable In Bengaluru Despite Any Objections: K'taka Dy CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 22 (IANS) "Water tariff in Bengaluru has not been increased for the last 12-13 years and the Bangalore Water and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is struggling to manage because of this. Hence, regardless of all objections, a hike is inevitable," said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar on Thursday.

He was speaking at the launch of the 'Cauvery Connection to Your Doorstep, Cauvery Water Connection to 110 Villages' campaign held in the Vidhana Soudha premises on Thursday.

Dy CM Shivakumar emphasised the necessity of providing water to the 1.40 crore population of capital city Bengaluru.

He stated, "We must take loans and expand the connection network to supply water. Without a tariff increase, the water supply company will not survive, and its employees will not be able to sustain themselves. The company is struggling to pay its electricity bills. We have not yet decided by how much the tariff will be increased. Let there be discussions, and let there be protests, but I am committed to this."

"In the last 14 years, electricity bills have been increased multiple times. To address this, a separate company within the department has been established, allowing the department itself to generate electricity through solar and other sources, leading to cost savings. All departments related to Bengaluru can collectively develop this programme," Dy CM Shivakumar said.

"With foresight, a company has already been prepared. Due to the establishment of the solar park in Pavagada, electricity is now available at Rs 3.5 per unit. When this was initiated, many mocked, asking if we had lost our minds. But this has resulted in significant cost savings in the supply of electricity," Shivakumar explained.

"Since BWSSB is under my control, many have come forward to discuss new projects. A similar proposal was made when I was in the energy department. In places like Mumbai, private companies supply electricity. As long as I am here, none of this is possible. I told them to leave this matter aside and not to bring it up in the news, and I sent them back," Shivakumar said.

"Both water and energy are very important sectors. Previously, I was the Energy Minister, and now I am the Water Resources Minister. During former CM JH Patel's tenure, there was a proposal to privatise water supply. Later, during former CM SM Krishna's government, when I was the Urban Development Minister, there was extensive discussion on this topic.

“There was an elaborate discussion in the Assembly. At that time, SM Krishna sent me abroad to study water supply privatisation. I visited France and other countries. They have a certain system in place there. I told SM Krishna that our BWSSB engineers work better than the engineers abroad," the Dy CM stated.

"Those who went abroad returned and continued working with us. They suggested replacing the water pipelines and establishing a new system, which would cost 30 per cent more. That system is not suitable for our state; it is more appropriate for cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Due to widespread opposition to privatisation, the proposal was dropped," Shivakumar maintained.

"As soon as I assumed office, the water supply was increased by 6 MLD. An additional 100 TMC of Cauvery water has been supplied to Tamil Nadu beyond the allocated share of water. We cannot hold back the surplus water. If we had another dam, it would have been more beneficial to them. I believe we will get justice in the Mekedatu project case in court," Shivakumar said.

"Some people have reported that the allocated water for the city can be directly drawn from KRS dam. There is also a consideration to bring water from Sharavathi River. However, the locals there are opposing it. The Yettinahole project has taken different turns due to political reasons, but I have brought it to a certain stage. The stalled work on the fifth phase of the Cauvery project will be resumed," the Dy CM informed.

When asked about the allegations that the Congress was responsible for the Governor traveling in a bulletproof car, he said, "The police have taken this step to protect him because there is a possibility that BJP and JD(S) miscreants might throw stones. We have information that BJP and Dalit members are trying to disrupt law and order to tarnish the government's image. We respect the Governor, which is why he has been provided with protection."

When asked about the BJP's protest against the Congress alleging insult to the Governor, he replied, "In a democratic system, anyone can criticize anyone, be it me or you. We must certainly give respect to those who deserve it. We definitely respect the Governor."