UK Approves First Alzheimer Drug For Early Use

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 22 (KUNA) -- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) approved on Thursday, a product license for the lecanemab for use in the early stages of Alzheimer's, after proving that it slow the progression of by 27 percent.

The medicine works by removing the amyloid protein that accumulates in the brain of Alzheimer's patients and is administered via intravenous injection every two weeks for approximately 18 months, said the agency in a statement.

The statement added that the medicine proved in treating patient who carry one or two of ApoE4 gene.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia and is one of the leading causes of death in the United Kingdom.

This drug has also been licensed in the United States, Japan, and China. (end)

