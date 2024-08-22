ACR Poker Wraps Up Biggest Venom Mystery Bounty And PLO Tourneys, Exceeding $10 Million In Combined Guarantees

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Two Venom champions crowned, with Faraz Jaka claiming the top $500K Mystery Bounty prize



SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ACR Poker's biggest Mystery Bounty and PLO tourneys to date have ended on a high note, delivering big poker action and surpassing guarantees to award a combined total of more than $10 million.

Boasting a huge $8 million guarantee, the Mystery Bounty Venom attracted an incredible 3,234 entries, boosting the total prize pool to $8,085,000. The tourney concluded with 30-year-old poker pro Ivan 'chickenpastry' Limeira from Brazil winning the coveted title and a total payout of $617,333.

from Hungary, winning a life-changing prize of $572,333 plus a $45,000 bounty.

Reflecting on his win, Limeira said: "I'm so grateful and relieved that all the hard work actually paid off. I always dreamt of winning big prizes and actually realizing this dream felt so good."

"The Venom is one of the world's best poker tournaments. And playing in the Mystery Bounty format is extra exciting with the huge bounties," Limeira continued.

Adding to the excitement, popular poker coach and WSOP bracelet winner Faraz 'The-Toilet 0' Jaka claimed the top bounty prize of $500,000

in his first-ever Mystery Bounty tourney. The top three mystery bounties were awarded to Jaka ($515,000), 'provideordivide' ($158,750), and '!Alexyo' ($153,750).

Among those competing in the Mystery Bounty Venom were ACR Pros Chris Moneymaker, Drew Gonzalez, Jon Pardy, and Michael Loncar. Moneymaker (who finished in 302nd for $3,039) and Pardy both live streamed their Day 2 journey on ACR's Twitch channel , giving fans a front row seat to the action.



Meanwhile, ACR Poker's largest PLO tourney of all time, which offered a $2 million guarantee, drew 914 entries, resulting in a final prize pool of $2,332,500. Among the field was poker legend and ACR Pro Tom Dwan, with winner 'omahafyrarolls' ultimately securing the first-place prize of $471,378.



"It was great to see such a solid turnout and fun atmosphere in the dual Venom tourneys," said Moneymaker. "Congratulations to all the winners and those who hit those life-changing bounties."

To watch the Mystery Bounty Venom Final Table action on ACR's Twitch stream, visit .

ACR Poker is also ensuring the action continues with their $5 million GTD Supersized Tourney Week , leading into the Online Super Series XL on Sunday, September 8th, offering over $40 million in guarantees.

For more information on ACR Poker's upcoming promotions, visit ACRPoker .

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

