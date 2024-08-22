SUCCESS Magazine Names The Joint Chiropractic One Of The Top 50 Franchises

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT ), the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, was named one of the Top 50 Franchises in the May/June 2024 money issue of SUCCESS. The Joint is listed in the and wellness category and is one of just a short list of brands chosen. The publication says "these tried-and-tested business opportunities come with more support, greater brand recognition and economies of scale."

"We greatly appreciate SUCCESS showcasing the benefits of franchising to its vast readership and honoring The Joint as one of its 50 top successful and fast-growing franchises," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp.

SUCCESS

magazine, established in 1897 by

philosopher

Orison Swett Marden,

offers advice on best business practices, inspiration from major personalities in business and entertainment, and motivation to improve mind and body so that readers are in the best possible mental and physical shape to compete and reach their goals.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients, that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends.

About The Joint Corp.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT ) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 13 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 500+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500" lists and recognized by FRANdata with the TopFUND award, as well as Franchise Business Review's "Top Franchise for 2023," "Most Profitable Franchises" and "Top Franchises for Veterans" ranking, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit .

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

