Naked Diablo Presents Tequila Empire: A New Reality TV Show That Blends Business, Luxury, And Family

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The glamorous and high-stakes world of the Fitzpatrick family, founders of an exploding premium tequila brand Naked

Diablo, comes to life in the new reality TV show "Tequila Empire." Set against the picturesque backdrop of Miami's beachfront, the show captures the intricate family dynamics, innovative business strategies, and personal growth essential to running a successful family-owned business.

"Tequila Empire" offers an intimate look into the lives of the Fitzpatrick family as they embark on their ambitious journey to establish Naked Diablo in the competitive American market.

offers an intimate look into the lives of the Fitzpatrick family as they embark on their ambitious journey to establish Naked Diablo in the competitive American market. Season 1 follows patriarch Rob Fitzpatrick, the visionary co-founder, as he challenges his children-Dion, Carla, Claudia, and Mia-to take on leadership roles within the family business. With the support of his carefree and humorous strategic partner, Simon Tolan, Rob sets a series of challenges focused on brand awareness, distribution, and marketing.

Lee Fitzpatrick, the eldest son and successful entrepreneur, plays a pivotal role in the global expansion of Naked Diablo, while Dion, a rising star in the MMA space, brings innovative strategies to the table. Carla, the kind-hearted PR specialist, crafts the brand's narrative, and Claudia, the logistics and operations expert, ensures smooth business operations. The youngest sibling, Mia, an aspiring makeup artist, balances her venture into an all-organic makeup line while being groomed to become the future face of Naked Diablo.

The show also features key family friends and associates, including Marcusse Ball, a trusted business associate involved in the family's real estate portfolio; Emma Baldwin, Dion's girlfriend; and Grace Tolan, Simon Tolan's supportive wife. Together, they navigate the challenges of maintaining a successful family-owned business while nurturing familial bonds.

is not just a show about business; it's a celebration of the relentless pursuit of excellence, the importance of innovation, and the power of strong family ties. With settings ranging from luxurious beachfront homes to exclusive yacht parties and high-profile business meetings, the show combines the opulence of Miami's lifestyle with the reality of business challenges.

aims to captivate audiences with its compelling mix of business, family entertainment, and comedic moments. It provides an inspirational and educational look at what it takes to build a successful family-owned business, highlighting the importance of strategic planning, mentorship, and personal growth.

About Naked Diablo Tequila

Naked Diablo is a premium tequila brand founded by the Fitzpatrick family. Known for its high-quality and distinct flavor profiles, Naked Diablo has quickly become a favorite among tequila enthusiasts. The brand is committed to excellence and innovation, embodying the spirit of entrepreneurial ambition and family values. For more info visit:



Key Characters:



Rob Fitzpatrick: Father - Visionary Co-founder and driving force behind Naked

Diablo.

Simon Tolan: Strategic partner and business strategist with a carefree outlook on life that adds a comedic humor to the show.

Lee Fitzpatrick: (oldest son) Co-founder of Naked Diablo and successful entrepreneur in his own right.

Dion Fitzpatrick: (son) Head of Development and Global Expansion, MMA enthusiast and successful entrepreneur.

Carla Fitzpatrick: (oldest daughter) Public relations and communications specialist, that is a kind-hearted individual.

Claudia Fitzpatrick: (daughter) Operations and logistics maestro, serious business-oriented individual with a sarcastic humor.

Mia Fitzpatrick: (youngest sibling) Emerging talent, aspiring makeup artist / future entrepreneur.

Michelle Fitzpatrick: Mother of five – The glue that keeps the family together.

Marcusse Ball: Close family friend, successful Real Estate Broker and business associate in the family's real estate business portfolio.

Emma Baldwin: Dion's girlfriend and close family friend. Grace Tolan: Simon Tolan's wife and close friend of the family.



Production:



Executive Producers: Rob Fitzpatrick & Simon

Tolan

Supervising Producer: Nathan

Taupez Scinto

Line Producer: Dwayne "DC"

Coles

Director: Roberto "Rush" Evans –

FUBU Co-Producer John Askew -

FUBU

Distribution by:

FUBU Studios (For Us By Us)

Production by:

Think Global Media Group dba Global Filmz

Media Contact:

Dan Hannay

President of Logistics Naked Diablo International

Phone: 973-270-3111

[email protected]



SOURCE Naked Diablo