Parks Associates research shows that 41 million households rent their homes and estimates the total addressable US MDU market as nearly 29 million apartments and 10 million condominiums. Smart Spaces

provides attendees with research from Parks Associates and insights from tech leaders on how to deliver profitable and cost-effective solutions in today's market.

Event sponsors include by ADT Multifamily, Cox Communities, Nice, Vantiva, Xfinity Communities, Kwikset, Calix, Homebase, a Quext Company, SkyBell, Dojo Networks, WireStar Networks, Zentra Access, Alocity, and SALTO.

"Our study Smart Properties: The Value of IoT for MDUs shows that 27% of multifamily properties report they are holding back from deploying smart home solution until they have more information on the implications of the FCC proposed rule on bulk internet," said Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. "We look forward to this event to hear more from the industry and regulatory bodies."

Parks Associates will host the research workshop "Transforming Smart Spaces: Research & Market Insights"

on September 24, which includes the featured session "Navigating Changing Regulations" at 11:30 am CT. In addition, Smart Spaces features the session "What Works? Understanding Solution Value, ROI, and NOI" on Wednesday, September 25, 8:45 am CT. Speakers include:



Michele Levy

Berlove, Assistant Division Chief, Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Adam

Hepworth, President, Della Connect

Kyle Johnson, Director, Smart Building Technology,

Greystar

Cris Kimbrough, Chief Strategy Officer, SKBM Smart Technology

Jeffrey

Kok, CEO, Aerwave Savin Ven Johnson, Regional Director, Office of Community Planning and Development, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Region VI (TX, NM, LA, OK, AR)

Event Keynote speakers:



Kaushik Mani, Director, Amazon Key Thomas

Stanchak, Managing Director of Sustainability, Stoneweg US

Event registration

is open. To request data or an interview, please contact Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein at

972-490-1113.

About Smart Spaces

Smart Spaces, hosted by international research firm Parks Associates, brings together property owners, building managers, and technology leaders to discuss the innovations in the multidwelling and hospitality environments. Building on a high-performing broadband backbone, MDU property managers can leverage connected devices and smart platforms that integrate connected solutions to streamline property management tasks and lower operating costs, attract and retain residents, and increase rental revenues. The event features consumer research, informative session, and networking opportunities for building executives, service providers, and hardware, middleware, and software providers enabling the next generation of solutions for the consumer, MDU, and public spaces.

Throughout each Smart Spaces event, Parks Associates shares its research on bulk broadband, managed Wi-Fi, smart home, and IoT technologies, including access controls, energy management, and network support, setting the stage for conversations to understand the current and future opportunities in smart apartments and hospitality.



