Tickets Now On Sale For The 2025 Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Beljanski Integrative Cancer 2025

The transformative event will feature leading holistic healthcare experts, groundbreaking research updates, and innovative cancer care approaches.

- Sylvie Beljanski, Founder of the Beljanski FoundationAUSTIN, TX, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Beljanski Foundation, an innovative 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to cancer research through non-toxic natural solutions, proudly announces that early bird tickets are now on sale for the 2025 Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference . This event, themed "The Most Cutting Edge Solutions for Helping Your Body Fight Cancer," will take place from April 25th to 27th, 2025, in Austin, Texas.“This isn't just another conference; it's a pivotal gathering that promises to change lives and perspectives through integrative care approaches,” says Sylvie Beljanski, Founder of the Beljanski Foundation.“Join us in Austin to contribute to groundbreaking cancer research and participate in a transformative experience.”ANNOUNCING TICKET SALES:Early bird general admission and virtual tickets are now available. Secure your spot today to take advantage of discounted rates. Early bird tickets are limited in quantity.KEY BENEFITS FOR ATTENDEES:* Expert Insights: Gain invaluable insights from the WORLD'S TOP holistic physicians, advocates, and specialists pioneering integrative cancer care.* Cutting-Edge Solutions, Science, and Support: The conference will offer solutions, science, and support for ending cancer with top doctors and cancer conquerors from holistic, functional, and integrative medicine. Exhibitors will showcase cutting-edge technologies, products, and services that are shaping the future of cancer treatment.* Holistic Approaches: Explore diverse modalities that complement traditional medical treatments, supporting overall well-being and enhancing the body's natural healing mechanisms.* Building Community: Forge meaningful connections within a supportive community dedicated to advancing holistic health and cancer care, where you will witness and meet others who have found success through a holistic approach in their cancer journey.* Annual Fundraising Gala Dinner + 2-Day Conference: Join us for a dress-to-impress Friday night gala fundraiser, where we honor professionals and individuals dedicated to education and research of great causes, followed by two full days of informative sessions and networking opportunities.CURRENT SPEAKERS (more to be announced):Join an impressive lineup of leading experts in the field of holistic and integrative cancer care including:* Sylvie Beljanski* Nathan Crane* Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy, MD* Dr. Antonio Jimenez, MD, ND* Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC* Brian Clement, PhD, LN* Dr. Thomas Lodi, MD, MD(H)* Dr. Jennifer Simmons, MD* Dr. Edward Group, DC* Dr. Christine Schaffner, ND* Dr. Beth McDougall, MD* Dr. Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD* Dr. Henry Ealy, ND* Dr. Gerry Curatola, DDS* Dr. Marlene Siegel, DVM* Rob Besner, PSc.D* Cyrus Khambatta, PhD* Dr. Monisha Bhanote, MD, FCAP, ABOIM* Dr. John Hall, PhDMegan Van Zyl, 2023 Conference Attendee and CEO of Cancer Peace University,“The Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference was a life-changing experience. It was the best conference I have ever been to. I have left so inspired with so many great connections in the integrative cancer world so that we can help more cancer patients!”“Since President Nixon launched the War on Cancer in 1971, and despite its 2016 relaunch in the form of a Cancer Moonshot, the global burden of cancer incidence - as well as the global number of cancer deaths - continues to rise. To address this failure, it is more important than ever to treat disease at the root of the problem and look at the body as one integrated system, not a collection of independent organs with various symptoms that need to be turned off," says Sylvie Beljanski. "For a different outcome, let's look at cancer differently. After all, doing the same thing again and again and hoping for a different result is the definition of insanity."Tickets for the 2025 Beljanski Integrative Cancer Conference are now available. Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a groundbreaking event that promises to reshape the future of cancer care.Visit INTEGRATIVECANCERCONFERENCE for tickets.About The Beljanski Foundation:Founded by award-winning best-selling author Sylvie Beljanski, The Beljanski Foundation is dedicated to advancing integrative approaches to cancer care through cutting-edge research, education, and community engagement. Committed to holistic health, the foundation aims to redefine the landscape of cancer treatment and support.

Nicholas Gogel

The Beljanski Foundation

+1 646-808-5583

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.