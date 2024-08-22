Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques – LT and ST FCR Lowered; All Other Ratings Affirmed

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has lowered the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Societe Generale Marocaine de Banques (SGMA) to ‘BB+’ and ‘B’ from ‘BBB-’ and ‘A3’, respectively. At the same time, SGMA’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) and Core Strength (CFS) of ‘bb’ have been affirmed. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable. The Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) has been adjusted to Moderate from High.



The downgrade of SGMA’s FCRs reflects the imminent yet impending sale of Societe Generale (SG) majority stake in SGMA to Moroccan Saham Group. In Q2 24, France’s SG Group agreed to sell its entire shareholding (57.57%) in SGMA, including its subsidiaries, to the Saham Group. The deal is subject to final regulatory approval in Morocco. Saham Group will take over all the activities of SGMA and its subsidiaries. SocGen’s divestment is part of a strategic review, targeting a more efficient operating model, and boosting Group capital. The Saham Group was established in 1995 by prominent Moroccan businessman and former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and Digital Economy, Moulay Hafid Elalamy. Saham is a private investment company active in Customer Experience (it has a large stake in Teleperformance and has a business partnership with Bertelsmann), real estate, education, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and media.



The one-notch uplift of the LT FCR above the BSR is based on an ESL of Moderate. In CI’s opinion, there is now a moderate likelihood of the Bank receiving timely and sufficient extraordinary support where previously it was considered high because of SG ownership, reflecting the latter’s substantial financial resources and good metrics. Even in the very unlikely scenario of the deal not going through, we consider that SG no longer has a long-term commitment to SGMA. As the fifth largest bank in Morocco, we do not consider SGMA to be of systemic importance to the sector. However, the Bank is relatively sizeable and controls around 7% of customer deposits in the sector and thus the likelihood of support from the authorities is moderate. The expected new majority shareholder, Saham Group, may be willing to support the Bank in case of need. However, CI currently assesses its capacity to provide sufficient and timely support as moderate to uncertain.



SGMA’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bb+’. The CFS reflects the Bank’s good and defendable franchise, long-term track record of satisfactory profitability relative to the Moroccan banking sector and peer banks, and adequate capital position and buffer. The principal challenges are the Bank’s high level of NPLs, modest provisioning coverage, and an elevated loans to customer deposits ratio. Although SGMA has a good base of medium and long-term funding, which provides some funding diversification, the proportion of funding from customer deposits is relatively low. Moreover, the Bank’s level of liquid assets is low.



The Bank has a good market position in the middle to high-end retail market, together with solid activities at the top end of the corporate banking market. The Bank’s activities are very much focused on the domestic market. It has diversified financial activity through a number of subsidiaries, including leasing, insurance and asset management, but these are quite small. Key senior management positions are currently seconded SG personnel and risk management is governed by parent-bank principles. This will obviously change going forward.



The NPL (which are likely to include some legacy loans) ratio is high against gross loans, and some way above the peer group in Morocco, although there was a slight decline in 2023. However, SGMA’s level of Stage 2 loans is low at 4% of gross loans, and this is some way below peer banks, although CI notes that SGMA’s Stage 2 did increase in 2023. The Bank is considered to have conservative classification in the process of downgrading loans to Stage 2 and NPL status. This is also stressed by the current mother company SG, which has strict rules of declassification of loans, especially when the regional and domestic environment is not positive. The loan loss reserve coverage ratio is just adequate, however, below peer banks.



SGMA’s earnings strength is solid. The Bank’s returns at both the operating and net profit levels (although we note a lower provisioning coverage than peer banks) are the second highest amongst the big six banks in Morocco. Key profitability metrics recorded a slight improvement in 2023, driven by higher net interest income (NII) and increased fee and commission income. A reduced impairment charge also benefited the bottom line. SGMA’s relatively good returns are due to sound margins, reflecting a low cost of funds. Income is dominated by interest income activities from its loan book. The majority of the Bank’s lending is good margin business, including its commercial and retail activities, but NPLs have weighed down on portfolio performance.



In Q1 24, operating income was 5% higher y-o-y with net profit in increasing by 7% to MAD359mn. NII was ahead slightly with fee income growing solidly. We expect continued solid returns in full year 2024.



The overall funding and liquidity position is considered adequate, but there are challenges. The Bank’s net loans-to-customer deposits ratio is very elevated, and the level of liquid assets is low. Mitigating these weak metrics is a satisfactory net loan to stable funds ratio due to the base of medium and long-term funding and adequate capitalisation. Nevertheless, CI believes SGMA should seek to raise its customer deposit base.



Capital ratios are adequate, and capital provides a reasonable – but not significant – buffer against unforeseen events. SGMA has the highest CAR amongst the peer group although it should be noted Moroccan banks display only modest capital ratios.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for all the ratings is Stable. CI expects SGMA to maintain its overall financials at a satisfactory level this year. Credit risk will remain the main challenge. Capital ratios are likely to be maintained at around the current level.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



The likelihood for an upward revision in the ratings or outlook is currently unlikely. A favourable rating action in the future would require a significant improvement in the Bank’s loan asset quality, including a much-reduced NPL ratio and strengthened liquidity metrics, such as customer deposit-linked ratios and liquid assets. An upward revision in CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Morocco and/or OPERA, which is considered very remote at present, could likely exert upward pressure on the ratings, providing it occurred in tandem with financial improvement.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



A weakening of SGMA’s overall liquidity and/or asset quality could lead to a lowering of the Bank’s BSR. This would also be the case if SGMA’s capital ratios weakened. Similarly, a downward revision in CI’s internal assessment of sovereign credit risk for Morocco and/or OPERA would also exert downward pressure on the ratings.



