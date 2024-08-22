(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Streamline Your Household Chores with Tineco's Innovative Cleaning Solutions at Special Prices

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for the new school year,

Tineco is offering fantastic Back to School promotions on to make home cleaning effortless. From August 25 to September 1, enjoy significant savings on Tineco's top-rated floor cleaners. These special deals are perfect for handling the increased messes of the school season, helping you maintain a clean and organized home. With Tineco, you can focus on your family and let us handle the cleaning.

Exclusive Back to School Promotions:

Simplify Your Back to School Clean-Up with Tineco's Exclusive Amazon Deals

FLOOR ONE S5 Blue : Originally priced at $499.99, now available for $319.98 - save 36.02%! The FLOOR ONE S5 Blue is designed to efficiently manage the messes that come with a busy school season, with features like a powerful cordless design and dual-tank system. Promotion valid from August 25 to September 1.

FLOOR ONE S7 PRO : Reduced from $799 to $559 , offering a 30.04% discount . The FLOOR ONE S7 PRO's advanced features, including a SmoothPower self-propulsion system and self-cleaning capability, make it ideal for managing the demands of a new school year. Promotion valid from August 25 to September 1.

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 : Enjoy a special price of $459 , reduced from $599, with a 23.37% discount . The FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 offers exceptional maneuverability and a one-click self-cleaning system, making it perfect for tackling the clutter of a busy school season. Promotion valid from August 26 to September 1.

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 : Now available for $699 , down from $899.99, a savings of 22.33%. The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 combines the versatility of a wet and dry vacuum with a cordless design, perfect for handling various back-to-school messes quickly. Promotion valid from August 25 to September 1.

For more information and to take advantage of these Back to School offers, visit Tineco Amazon Store . Don't miss out-shop now and make your home shine for the new school season!

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

