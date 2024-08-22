How To Build A Billion Dollar Brand: A Captivating Documentary On The Rise Of Naked Diablo Tequila

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MIAMI, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dive into the inspiring world of global entrepreneurship with "How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand," a full feature documentary that chronicles the remarkable journey of Naked Diablo, a premium tequila brand. The follows the Fitzpatrick family and their strategic partners as they navigate the complex global markets, from Dubai to the Bahamas, revealing the relentless spirit and dedication required to create a billion-dollar brand.

From the opulent settings of Dubai and the pristine beaches of the Bahamas to the vibrant scenes of Mykonos, Santorini and the dynamic U.S. market, the Fitzpatrick family works tirelessly to spread brand awareness, secure distribution opportunities, and establish new partnerships. The film also explores their efforts to penetrate whisky-dominated Scotland and the cultural markets of Spain, all while maintaining their commitment to quality and innovation.

Through a blend of stunning, intimate interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage visuals produced by the international award-winning producer Nathan Taupez Scinto "How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand" reveals the challenges and rewards of balancing family dynamics and Christian faith with ambitious business goals. It offers an inspiring narrative of perseverance, strategic acumen, and the unwavering pursuit of excellence.

Key Characters in the documentary include:



Rob Fitzpatrick : The visionary founder and driving force behind Naked Diablo.

Simon Tolan : Strategic partner and business strategist.

Lee Fitzpatrick : Co-founder, pivotal in global expansion efforts.

Dion Fitzpatrick : Head of Brand Development & Global Expansion.

Carla Fitzpatrick : Public relations and communications specialist.

Claudia Fitzpatrick : Operations and logistics expert.

Mia Fitzpatrick : Emerging talent and future face of the brand. Michelle Fitzpatrick : Mother of five, the glue that holds the family together.

Film Locations include:



Dubai: Penetrating the luxury market.

Bahamas: Leveraging tourism for brand visibility.

Santorini: Tapping into luxury travel and tourism.

Mykonos: Exploring brand presence in a vibrant nightlife destination.

United States: Establishing a strong distribution network.

UK: Strengthening the home market.

Scotland: Spending time with extended family and business partners Spain: Exploring new markets and cultural synergies.

The documentary's themes of entrepreneurship, luxury travel, global expansion, innovation, and cultural adaptation are visually emphasized through dynamic aerial shots, intimate interviews, and vibrant on-location footage. The film offers valuable insights into the dedication, innovation, and strategic planning necessary to build a billion-dollar brand from the ground up.

"How to Build a Billion Dollar Brand"

is a must-watch for entrepreneurs, business students, those who love high end lifestyle, luxury travel, and anyone interested in the tequila and alcohol industry. It provides an inspirational and educational look at the strategies, challenges, and triumphs involved in taking a family-owned brand to global prominence.

Production by:

Think Global Media Group

Dba Global Filmz

Producer: Nathan Taupez Scinto

Camera: Geoffrey "Tokyo" Benston

