Kane Biotech Announces Distribution Agreement With Razan Medical Trading For Revyve™ Antimicrobial Wound Gel

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kane Biotech (TSX- V:KNE; OTCQB:KNBIF) (the“Company” or“Kane Biotech”) today announces that it has signed a three year distribution agreement with Razan Medical & Surgical Equipment Trading LLC (“Razan Medical” or“Razan Medical Trading”) for its revyveTM Antimicrobial Wound Gel in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) wound care market.

“At Razan Medical, we are dedicated to introducing the latest innovations in the medical device industry. Our commitment to advancing wound care - from prevention to healing - has led us to pursue this partnership with Kane,” said Hussain Malkawi, Managing Director of Razan Medical.“Our collaboration will bring forth an exceptional product to the UAE market which will benefit thousands of patients. We are thrilled about this partnership and look forward to a successful and impactful collaboration.”

“Kane continues to deliver on its commitment to commercialization with this first distribution agreement in the Middle East,” said Marc Edwards, President & CEO.“We're looking forward to partnering with Razan Medical to bring revyveTM to market in the UAE and we are confident that it is in great hands.”

This is Kane's third distribution agreement for revyveTM. Kane had previously announced agreements with ProgenaCare Global LLC for the US wound care market and Salud Pharma S.A. for Colombia, Costa Rica and Panama. Kane also recently announced its intent to commercialize revyveTM in Canada following the obtention of its ISO 13485:2016 Medical Device Single Audit Program (MDSAP) certification.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech is a biotechnology company engaged in the research, development and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms. The Company has a portfolio of biotechnologies, intellectual property (68 patents and patents pending, trade secrets and trademarks) and products developed by the Company's own biofilm research expertise and acquired from leading research institutions. DispersinB®, AledexTM, coactiv+TM, coactiv+®, DermaKBTM, DermaKB BiofilmTM, and revyveTM are trademarks of Kane Biotech Inc. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KNE" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“KNBIF”.

About Razan Medical Trading

Established in 2015 by Mr. Hussain Malkawi as the trading arm of Razan Medical Group, Razan Medical Trading serves as a local (UAE) and regional distributor of medical equipment and consumables in the MENA region. With over 30 years of expertise managing multinational companies in the Middle East and Africa, we provide a wealth of knowledge and experience to ensure a visible and influential presence in the region.

For more information: