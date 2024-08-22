Zeo Energy Corp. To Present At The 2024 Gateway Conference On September 5ᵗʰ

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW RICHEY, Fla., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeo Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo”,“Zeo Energy”, or the“Company”) , a leading Florida-based provider of residential solar and energy efficiency solutions, is confirmed to present at the 2024 Annual Gateway , which is being held September 4-5, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Zeo Energy's management team is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here . In addition to the presentation, Zeo Energy executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. Celebrating 25 years of fostering impactful industry connections, this year's conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 100 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs visit gateway-grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

About Zeo Energy Corp.

Zeo Energy Corp. is a Florida-based regional provider of residential solar, distributed energy, and energy efficiency solutions. Zeo is focused on high growth markets with limited competitive saturation. With its differentiated sales approach and vertically integrated offerings, Zeo, through its subsidiary, Sunergy by Zeo Energy, serves customers who desire to reduce high energy bills and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Zeo Energy Corp. Contacts

For Investors:

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group

...

For Media:

Zach Kadletz and Anna Rutter

Gateway Group

...