PFAS Filtration Market Size Forecasts To Reach USD 3.7 Billion By 2034 | CAGR Of 6.9%: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the global PFAS filtration market size and share are projected to grow from USD 2 billion in 2024 to USD 3.7 billion by 2034 , exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period (2024 - 2034).

PFAS Filtration refers to the processes and technologies used to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from water and other environments. PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals widely used in various industrial and consumer products for their water-and grease-resistant properties.

However, PFAS has grown to be a major environmental problem due to their persistence and possible health hazards, demanding the need for efficient filtration methods. PFAS are characterized by their carbon-fluorine bonds which are among the strongest chemical bonds known for that it makes these substances extremely resistant to degradation.

Competitive Landscape:

The PFAS Filtration Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:



AECOM

Veolia

Clean Earth

WSP

Clean Harbors

Xylem

Wood

TRC Companies, Inc.

Jacobs

Cyclopure, Inc. Battelle Memorial Institute

Analyst View:

Governments and regulatory bodies around the world are tightening regulations on PFAS due to their persistence in the environment and potential health risks.

For instance, in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has introduced stricter guidelines and enforceable limits for PFAS in drinking water. Similar regulatory actions are being observed in Europe and other regions. These regulations drive demand for effective PFAS filtration solutions to ensure compliance and safeguard public health.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Environmental and Health Concerns

Growing awareness of the adverse health effects associated with PFAS including cancer, liver damage, and also immune system disruption has increased the demand for filtration technologies.

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Filtration Technologies

The use of advanced filtration technology that can eliminate a wider range of PFAS chemicals is becoming increasingly prevalent. Advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) and high energy electron beam (HEEB) technologies are becoming more popular because they can break down per and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into less toxic forms.

Segmentation:

PFAS Filtration Market is segmented based on Technology, Service Type, Application, and Region.

Technology Insights

This sector includes Activated Carbon Filtration, Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), Ion Exchange Resin, Membrane Filtration, Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOPs), and Electrochemical Processes. Granular Activated Carbon (GAC) segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as is highly effective in adsorbing PFAS due to its large surface area and porous structure.

Service Type Insights

This sector includes Installation Services, Maintenance & Monitoring Services, and Consulting Services. The maintenance & Monitoring Services segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as the effectiveness of PFAS filtration systems heavily relies on continuous upkeep and real-time monitoring, making these services indispensable for ensuring the systems' optimal performance.

Application Insights

This sector includes Drinking Water Filtration, Groundwater Remediation, Wastewater Treatment, Surface Water Filtration, and Leachate Treatment. The drinking Water Filtration segment is expected to dominate the target market growth as PFAS contamination in drinking water has become a significant public health concern globally, leading to an increased focus on effective filtration solutions.

Recent Development:

In August 2024, Global Industrial Company, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, announced the launch of the newest product in its Made to Exceed line of Global Industrial Exclusive Brands: the GlobalPure high-capacity PFAS water filter. The new GlobalPure PFAS water filter aims to raise the standard of drinking water. It has a sophisticated filtration system that eliminates all PFAS as well as microplastics, lead, cysts, turbidity, and chlorine. Its 3,600-gallon capacity results in the lowest total cost per gallon when compared to similar models by reducing the frequency of filter replacement to just once or twice a year, depending on consumption.

North America: The possibility of massive expenditures in filtration technologies has arisen due to the U.S. EPA's strict limits on the content of PFAS in drinking water. As a result, the need for ion exchange resins and activated carbon filtration has increased in the area as numerous states implement even more stringent PFAS-specific legislation than the federal minimum. Asia Pacific: The expansion in this region is driven by the rapidly expanding urbanization and industrialization of nations like Australia, South Korea, China, Japan, and South Korea. The region is known for having high levels of PFAS pollution because of the substance's widespread use in many different production processes; notable applications include firefighting foams, textiles, and electronics.

PFAS Filtration Market Size, Share, By Technology (Activated Carbon Filtration, Granular Activated Carbon (GAC), Ion Exchange Resin, Membrane Filtration, Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOPs), Electrochemical Processes), By Service Type (Installation Services, Maintenance & Monitoring Services, Consulting Services), By Application (Drinking Water Filtration, Groundwater Remediation, Wastewater Treatment, Surface Water Filtration, Leachate Treatment), and By Region - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2034

