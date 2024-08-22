Dental Equipment Market Size To Surpass USD 10.52 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 6.9% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- latest recently released a research report titled global Dental Equipment insight, forecast to 2030, which assesses various factors influencing its trajectory. The report presents a high-quality, accurate, and comprehensive research study to provide players with valuable insights for making strategic business decisions. The research analysts have conducted an in-depth segmental analysis of the global Dental Equipment market based on type, application, and geography. The vendor landscape is also illuminated to inform readers about potential changes in market competition. Detailed company profiling of the top players in this market is included as part of the competitive analysis. Players can leverage the value chain analysis and porter's five forces analysis offered in the report to strengthen their position in the Dental Equipment market.

The global Dental Equipment Market is expected to grow at 6.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 10.52 billion by 2030 from USD 5.4 billion in 2023.

Dental Equipment Market Growth Factors

The instruments that dentists use to treat patients are called dental instruments. They are made up of tools for diagnosing, treating, removing, and restoring people's teeth and oral tissues.

The primary drivers of the dental equipment market are the growth in dental disease incidences and the rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry. The dental equipment market is growing, but the broad adoption of technologies like radiography and imaging will only be possible when they become less expensive. Opportunities in the market are found in improving current equipment with new technological developments that would enhance dental surgical procedures and enable more effective and efficient treatment.

Dental Equipment Market Trends:

Technological Advancements in Digital Dentistry:

Rapid technical breakthroughs in digital dentistry are driving a revolutionary trend in the dental equipment market. Modern dentistry offices are being transformed by innovations like intraoral scanners, 3D printing, and CAD/CAM systems. Intraoral scanners improve the accuracy of digital impressions, while 3D printing enables the production of dental prosthesis and models with unmatched precision. Dental restorations can be designed and produced more effectively thanks to CAD/CAM technologies.

Regional Analysis:

North America is accounted to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

The dental equipment market is divided into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America's market share is estimated to reach over 39.5% in 2022, and it is anticipated to grow significantly over the course of the projection period. This is due to a number of factors, including the growing elderly population, a strong healthcare system, set reimbursement guidelines, the presence of important figures, and improvements in preventative and restorative dentistry.

Asia Pacific is predicted as the fastest-growing region in the coming years

The APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest rate throughout the projection period. China, India, and Japan are examples of emerging economies with highly developed healthcare infrastructure and services; these countries are increasingly more intent on taking the lead in R&D. They have the necessary resources and facilities to carry out the same. High spending is expected in Asia, with China, India, and Japan accounting for the majority of R&D expenditures.

Segments Analysis & Insights

The Dental systems and parts segment accounted for around 39.9% of the total market share based on product type. The overall expansion of this segment is being driven by crucial aspects such as the increased creation of new gadgets with technological breakthroughs and rigorous investments in research & development.

The dental equipment market is quickly being used by hospitals and clinics, dental academic and research institutes, and other end users, according to the end users. With a 60% revenue share, Hospitals & Clinics leads the segment and is expected to reach $7.18 billion by 2030. As per the WHO Global Oral Health Status Report, oral diseases are anticipated to have a substantial worldwide impact, impacting over 3.5 billion people. Due to their extensive healthcare offerings, which include dental procedures, emergency treatment, and multidisciplinary methods, hospitals are major users of dental equipment. They treat a large number of patients for general dentistry services, preventative care, and routine dental care, necessitating a wide variety of dental equipment for day-to-day operations.

Key Players Driving the Market:

DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark)

Recent Development:

In February 2024: Straumann acquired Dental Wings Inc., a leading provider of digital dental technologies. This acquisition enhances Straumann's portfolio in digital dentistry, enabling the company to offer comprehensive solutions from diagnostics to final restorations, thereby strengthening its market position.

In April 2024: A-Dec Inc. launched the A-Dec 500 LED, a new dental light system featuring advanced LED technology for enhanced illumination and energy efficiency. This product aims to improve visibility and precision during dental procedures, addressing the needs of modern dental practices.

Key Market Segments: Dental Equipment Market

Dental Equipment Market by Product Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Therapeutic Dental Equipment

Diagnostic Systems

Dental Imaging Software

Dental Equipment Market by Treatment, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Orthodontic

Endodontic

Periodontic

Prosthodontic

Dental Equipment Market by End User, 2020-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Hospitals and Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Other End User

