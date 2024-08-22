EGA acquires majority stake in US recycling company Spectro Alloys

(MENAFN) Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has announced its intention to acquire an 80 percent majority stake in Spectro Alloys, a US-based aluminium recycling company. This strategic move, detailed in a press release on Thursday, is part of EGA’s broader strategy to enhance its global presence in aluminium recycling and bolster its operations in the United States. The acquisition agreement also includes provisions for the current owners and management of Spectro Alloys to retain a 20 percent share. The completion of the transaction is anticipated in the third quarter of 2024, pending the necessary regulatory approvals.



This acquisition follows EGA’s recent purchase of Leichtmetall, a European smelter with a focus on high-strength aluminium recycling, and the initiation of construction on the UAE's largest aluminium recycling plant, which began late last year. Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, emphasized the company’s commitment to expanding its production capabilities for both primary and recycled aluminium to address the rising global demand for sustainable materials. He highlighted that the acquisition of Spectro Alloys will not only bolster EGA’s market presence in the United States, one of its key markets, but also enhance the services offered to its customers there. Spectro Alloys, which serves over 125 clients in the Midwest and Texas, produces significant volumes of recycled aluminium for the automotive industry, further aligning with EGA’s growth ambitions in the recycling sector.



