Saudi Arabia's trade surplus declines amid shifts in export, import trends

(MENAFN) Official data released on Thursday reveals that Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus decreased by 6 percent in the second quarter of 2024, totaling 98.4 billion riyals (approximately USD26.2 billion), compared to 104.7 billion riyals in the same period of 2023. This reduction is attributed to a combination of falling oil exports and rising values. Specifically, the General Authority for Statistics reported that non-oil exports, including re-exports, saw a notable increase of 10.5 percent year-on-year, reaching about 73.73 billion riyals. However, non-oil exports excluding re-exports grew at a more modest rate of 1.4 percent. Overall, total commodity exports experienced a slight decline of 0.2 percent, amounting to roughly 295 billion riyals. This downturn was driven by a 3.3 percent drop in oil exports, which fell to about 220.8 billion riyals from 228.3 billion riyals in the previous year.



In June 2024, the International Trade Bulletin highlighted further shifts in trade dynamics. The value of non-oil exports, including re-exports, rose to 21.6 billion riyals, up 7.3 percent from 20.1 billion riyals in June 2023. Conversely, oil exports for June 2024 were valued at 66.3 billion riyals, a decrease of 9.3 percent from 73.2 billion riyals in the previous year. This significant reduction in oil exports had a substantial impact on the overall decrease in commodity exports, which fell by 5.8 percent to 87.9 billion riyals from 93.3 billion riyals. Meanwhile, the value of commodity imports in June 2024 also saw a decline, totaling 57.7 billion riyals, which is a 5.1 percent decrease from 60.8 billion riyals in June 2023.



MENAFN22082024000045015682ID1108589542