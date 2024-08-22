Marsh launches world's first port closure insurance service with USD50M coverage

(MENAFN) Marsh, a leading global insurance broker and risk advisor, has unveiled the world's first closure insurance service, offering a substantial USD50 million indemnity. This innovative service is designed to protect worldwide against the financial impacts of closures. The introduction of this insurance comes in response to disruptions like the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse and the subsequent shutdown of the Port of Baltimore, highlighting the increasing need for such coverage.



The port closure insurance is available as a standalone policy or as an addition to existing insurance plans and covers losses arising from incidents caused by third parties, including shipwrecks or collisions that result in the temporary or permanent closure of a port or its entrance. It also covers damages resulting from natural disasters. This coverage is supported by a consortium of A+ rated insurers on the London and Lloyd's markets, with the possibility of higher coverage limits in certain cases.



As global trade expands, the frequency and severity of port closures are becoming more pronounced, causing major disruptions in supply chains and revenue losses for shipping companies. Marsh's new insurance service addresses these challenges by offering tailored policies that cater to specific operational risks and requirements. Louise Neville, UK CEO of marine services at Marsh Specialty, emphasized that the service aims to provide rapid coverage and facilitate quicker recovery for businesses affected by port and terminal disruptions.



MENAFN22082024000045015682ID1108589536