Allsup Supports “2024 Walk To End Lupus Now” On Sept. 7

Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Region holds St. Louis area fundraiser to raise awareness and fund research with community gathering at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park

Belleville, Illinois, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup , the nation's premier disability representation company®, is proud to be a silver sponsor of the“2024 Walk To End Lupus Now, St. Louis” scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 7, at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park by the Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Region.

The in-person event begins at 9 a.m. and brings together people from the St. Louis metro area to support lupus awareness, raise funds, and recognize those affected by this debilitating disease.

“Allsup is committed to supporting the foundation's goals, including increasing awareness and building an active community to improve patient care and financial stability,” said T.J. Geist, Allsup Principal Advocate.“We're here to provide expert SSDI representation and Disability Financial Solutions ® as people navigate the work-disruption that comes from this disease.” The disease impact can be financially significant , according to recent research.

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, an estimated 16,000 new cases of lupus are diagnosed each year. The autoimmune disease currently affects approximately 1.5 million Americans. Lupus is difficult to diagnose and treat, as it can affect any organ in the body and cause a range of serious health effects, often making it impossible for individuals to continue working.

Allsup provides resources and assistance to individuals with lupus who are navigating the Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) process. By offering guidance and support, the company helps those affected by lupus access the benefits they need for financial stability and healthcare.

For more than 40 years, Allsup has helped thousands of individuals with lupus successfully receive SSDI, including monthly income and access to Medicare coverage. SSDI is a federal disability insurance program for U.S. workers and earned with their FICA payroll taxes. More than 161 million Americans are insured for SSDI.

To register for the walk, donate or learn more, visit 2024 Walk to End Lupus Now, St. Louis. .

ABOUT THE LUPUS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA

The Lupus Foundation of America is the national force devoted to solving the mystery of lupus , one of the world's cruelest, most unpredictable and devastating diseases, while giving caring support to those who suffer from its brutal impact. Through a comprehensive program of research, education, and advocacy, we lead the fight to improve the quality of life for all people affected by lupus. Learn more about the Lupus Foundation of America, Heartland Region at lupus.org/heartland .

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at and @Allsup or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

