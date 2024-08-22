Air Compressor Market To Hit $44.1 Billion By 2030, Growing At 3.41% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Air Compressor Market is anticipated to grow from USD 34.88 Billion in 2023 to USD 44.1 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.41% during the forecast period.

An air compressor converts kinetic energy stored in the compressed air to the energy needed in the functioning of various equipment's, tools and machineries in several industries. Furtherly, the constant compression is more favorable for carrying fluids & gases, manufacture of petrochemical based products, functioning of pneumatically operated equipment's, and cooling. Therefore, the air compressors have vast usage in various end users for use in water removal, vacuum sealing, air movement, paint spraying, powering hand tools, washing and in equipment for medical application.

An air compressor is defined as an air driven device which functions on three distinct types which include the rotary, centrifugal and reciprocating air compressors. Rotary compressors are diversified by the design that employs a screw type as its mechanism of operation. These types of compressors are more efficient as well as dominating in the industry because of easy maintenance.

Air Compressor Market Trends

Positive Displacement Compressors Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

In a positive displacement air compressor, the gas is pulled in during the piston's suction stroke, compressed by moving the piston in the opposite direction to reduce the gas's volume, and released when the pressure in the gas surpasses the pressure operating on the outlet valve. High pressure can be achieved in tiny quantities with reciprocating compressors.

The expanding food and beverage industry is predicted to increase demand for rotary-type positive displacement compressors, despite their restricted discharge pressure range. These air compressors include an inbuilt cooling system and can have a power output of 5 to 350 horsepower. They are meant to be used continuously.

The automotive industry's fast increasing demand coupled with technological improvements would likely cause the market share of air compressors to rise sharply. In this industry, pieces may be accurately and quickly assembled with the use of air compressors.

Air Compressor Market Drivers:

Increasing industrial applications

An important driver of the market expansion for air compressors is the growing need for compressed air in a range of industrial settings. Compressed air is significantly used in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, automotive, and construction. As a result, there is a good chance for market expansion. Furthermore, the market is seeing lucrative growth possibilities due to the increasing need for compressed air for the operation of conveyor systems, control valves, and pneumatic tools and equipment. The world's industrial operations are growing more diverse and expansive, which is driving up demand for air compressors.

Rising emphasis on energy efficiency

Creating energy-efficient solutions is a top priority in the industrial sector as concerns about environmental sustainability and energy conservation grow. Due to their high power consumption, air compressors have received attention for their energy usage. As a result, producers are concentrating on creating air compressors that are energy-efficient in order to limit power consumption and lower carbon emissions and support the expansion of the market. These energy-efficient models are also a desirable option because they save end users money in addition to assisting enterprises in meeting their environmental targets.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific was seen as the dominating region for mainly because of the growth in industrial outputs and infrastructural developments in countries such as China and India. Manufacturing industries in the region and the Automotive, Electronics, Construction and other industries have increased demand for air compressors. Also, increasing investments in the energy and power sectors add further to the market's growth.

It is also holding the regional business expansion due to key players' presence and technological advancements. When the Asia-Pacific region is concerned, it is anticipated to register high growth throughout the forecast period due to the growing trends of energy efficient and environment friendly air compressor systems.

The air compressor market in North America stands second largest by its revenue. Manufacturing, oil and gas, and construction industries which are well developed in the region foster the use of air compressors. The use of innovative technologies and automation across different sectors also works in favor of the market.

Also, increase in consciousness towards saving energy and using environment friendly products and technologies increases the pressure for the development of new compressed air technologies. This factor added with the fact that a majority of the manufacturers have their base in North America and a greater focus on developmental activities in the region is accelerating the growth of the market. Nevertheless, market saturation and maturity which is being observed in some industries may act as a restraint for the growth of air compressor market in the region.

Segmentation Analysis

By Mode of Operation Analysis

By the mode of operation, the market is divided into rotary, centrifugal and reciprocating ones. The simple method they employ is two revolving screws to manufacture compressed air but their versatile and efficiency and stability are the reasons why the compressors are the go-to solution for commercial and industrial use all across the world today. Further, centrifugal air compressors are coming up as an emerging equipment of imparting kinetic energy into potential energy in air pressure. These compressors are commonly applied in manufacturing processes of industries that deal with air operations. Moreover, reciprocating compressor utilizes the reciprocating activity; hence, positive changes done by the piston in reciprocating appliances raise and constrict the pressure of air.

By Product Type Analysis

By product type the market is divided into two types: stationary and portable. The stationary segment is expected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 5. at a compounded rate of the growth of 7% in the forecast period. This is on the back of rising demand for stationary compressors for concentrated commercial production of air and expansion of captive facilities. Stationary compressors are specifically larger and are not Easily movable they come with a Massive weight. These features make them fulfil the end-user industries' need for enhanced productivity and electric saving facilities.

By Lubrication Analysis

On the basis of lubrication, the market has been divided into oil filled and oil free. Market for the oil filled segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the period of the study. Due to increasing heavy duty as well as commercial use, lubrication remains the only way of avoiding frequent maintenance. Oil filled compressors allow the user the required operational characteristics without interruption.

Oil free compressor are used in hospitality sector and oxygen plants because of clean conditions, hygiene issues operational stability of compressed air. This is expected to ensure a solidification of the over world air compressor market share on a steady growth rate throughout the forecast period.

By Application Analysis

Over the course of the research period, a notable expansion in the energy and power category is anticipated. Compressors are utilized in power generation applications, such air blowers and gas turbines, to guarantee product maintenance, driving demand for the product during the anticipated period.

Compressors are also utilized in the electronics, semiconductor, and healthcare industries for tasks including air blowing, cleaning, gas generation, and pneumatic devices.

The use of compressed air in the manufacturing sector has increased due to the growing need for it in various tasks like blowing, cleaning, and sandblasting. Air compressors are the main components utilized in manufacturing and production facilities because of their continuous functioning under high load conditions.

Key Players of Air Compressor Market

Atlas Copco, Bauer Group, BelAire Compressors, Cook Compression, Compressor Products International (CPI), Frank Compressors, Galaxy Auto Stationary Equipment Co. Ltd., Gast Manufacturing Inc., General Electric, Ingersoll Rand Plc, Kaeser Compressors, MAT Industries LLC, Hoerbiger Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Ciasons Industrial Inc., Desran Compressor (Shanghai) Co. Ltd, Doosan Corporation, ELGi Equipments Limited, Hitachi Ltd., Rolair Systems

Air Compressor Market News

That is why, on April, 2023, ZF's Commercial Vehicle Solutions (CVS) division revealed a new high-speed electric air compressor for fuel cells. ZF also announced this as an exclusive development agreement with Liebherr Group's Aerospace & Transportation product segment. The partners will build next generation fuel cell air compressor for their customers; ZF selectively for commercial vehicles.

By March 2023, Sullair released information of the E1035H, a new generation air compressor. This product fits within the Hitachi's medium-to-long term environmental goal known as Hitachi Environmental Innovation 2050. The new compressor is designed to offer the same level of durability, reliability and performance as that of diesel driven units.

December 2022, ELGi ELGi Compressors USA Inc. unveiled that it has opted to cover its portable air compressor line in North America under a new brand, Rotair. The company is planning to rename Rotair to ELGi with an aim of enhancing its standing and credibility in North America market.

Market Segmentations Covered into Air Compressor

Air Compressor Market by Type

Portable

Stationary

Air Compressor Market by Product

Reciprocating

Rotary

Centrifugal

Air Compressor Market by Lubrication

Oil Filled

Oil Free

Air Compressor Market by Application

Manufacturing

Semiconductors & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Healthcare/Medical

Home Appliances

Energy

Oil & Gas

Others

Air Compressor Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

