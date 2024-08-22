Rising U.S. startup bankruptcies highlight growing risks to venture capital-backed jobs

(MENAFN) The U.S. experienced a dramatic 60 percent increase in startup bankruptcies last year, signaling a significant shift as many companies that thrived during the tech boom of 2021 and 2022 face turmoil. This surge in closures threatens millions of jobs linked to venture capital-backed firms and could have broader economic repercussions. The data from Karta, a firm serving private companies, illustrates this trend starkly, showing that 254 of its venture-backed clients went bankrupt in the first quarter of the current year. This figure represents more than a sevenfold increase compared to the bankruptcy rate recorded when Karta began monitoring these figures in 2019.



Despite a substantial influx of venture capital into AI startups, the broader landscape remains precarious. Notable recent failures include Tally, a fintech company once valued at USD855 million, which was unable to secure additional funding and ceased operations. Other high-profile closures in the past year include live-streaming platform Caffeine, healthcare startup Olive, and courier service Convoy, all of which were valued in the billions. Additionally, WeWork, which had secured around USD16 billion from SoftBank and the Vision Fund, filed for bankruptcy in November following its public listing in 2021. This rising wave of bankruptcies underscores the fragile state of venture-backed enterprises and the growing instability in the startup ecosystem.



