Crude oil prices stabilize after sell-off as expectations of interest rate cuts counter weak economic data

(MENAFN) A significant decline in oil prices experienced earlier on Thursday came to a halt as market expectations shifted towards a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, mitigating the impact of recent weak economic data from the United States and China, the world's two largest economies. crude futures saw a modest increase of 3 cents, reaching USD76.08 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures decreased by 5 cents to USD71.88 a barrel as of 0036 GMT. Both contracts had fallen by more than USD1, or over 1 percent, in the previous session. The sharp drop in WTI crude, which had reached its lowest level since early February, was driven by revised U.S. employment statistics showing fewer jobs than previously reported and sluggish economic performance from China.



The revised employment data effectively nullified the positive effects from a decline in U.S. oil inventories, leading to the sell-off in oil prices. However, early Thursday trading saw a reversal of this decline as attention turned to the possibility of an imminent interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Minutes from the Fed's July meeting indicated a strong likelihood of a rate reduction in September, supported by a substantial majority of officials. Lower interest rates would decrease borrowing costs, potentially stimulating economic activity and increasing oil demand. Additionally, geopolitical tensions continued to influence market sentiment. In the Middle East, U.S. President Joe Biden emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire agreement in Gaza during a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the importance of the upcoming negotiations in Cairo for resolving the crisis and securing the release of hostages.



