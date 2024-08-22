India Tour Of England 2025: BCCI Announces Schedule, Venues And Dates

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) on Thursday (August 22) announced that the Indian cricket team will tour England for five-match Test series starting from June 20, 2025 and ending on August 4, 2025. The first Test is scheduled to be held at Headingley, Leeds from June 20-24 followed by Test matches at Edgbaston, Birmingham (July 2-6), Lord's (July 10-14), Old Trafford, Manchester (July 23-27) and The Oval (July 31-August 4).



India are set to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series starting on September 19, 2024, before welcoming New Zealand for three Test matches in October-November. in November, Men in Blue will travel to Australia for the all-important Border Gavaskar trophy. The five-match Test series will begin on November 22, 2024 and the final Test match is scheduled to end of January 7, 2025. Just two weeks after the Australia tour, India will host England for five T20Is and three ODI.



India are currently sitting at the summit of the WTC points table, having won six of their nine matches and boasting points percentage system (PCT) of 68.51%. Australia are occupying second spot, with a PCT of 62.50, having won eight of their 12 matches. The top two teams at the end of the current cycle will play in the final at Lords on June1, 2025.



In January 2024, England visited India for five Test matches. The Three Lions started brightly, winning the first Test in Hyderabad. But Rohit Sharma & co roared back to clinch the series 4-1.



India's tour of England 2025:-

England vs India, 1st Test: June 20-June 24, Headingley, Leeds

England vs India, 2nd Test: July 2-July 6, Edgbaston, Birmingham

England vs India, 3rd Test: July 10-July 14, Lord's, London

England vs India, 4th Test: July 21-July 27, Old Trafford, Manchester

England vs India, 5th Test: July 31-August 4, The Oval, London

