Fahadh Faasil Performs As 'Ranga Annan', Grooves To Viral Song 'Illuminati' At AMMA Awards Show

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malayalam Fahadh Faasil entertained the audience by grooving to the song 'Illuminati' from his recent hit 'Aavesham' at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) awards night on August 21 in Kochi.

The event, which honoured top Malayalam actors, directors, and technicians, featured an array of dance and performances, including a skit that amazed the audience. Fahadh, dressed as his gangster character Ranga Annan from 'Aavesham', was joined by Sajin Gopu, Dhyan Sreenivasan, and others in this performance.

'Aavesham', directed by Jithu Madhavan, became one of the highest-grossing films of 2024 by earning over Rs 150 crore worldwide. The movie tells the story of three college friends who seek help from Ranga Annan, a local gangster, to teach a lesson to their college bully. Fahadh Faasil, Hipzster, Mithun Jai Shankar, Roshan Shanavas, and Sajin Gopu play lead roles in the film.

Fahadh Faasil, one of the big names in Malayalam cinema, has established himself as one of the brightest talents of his generation in other languages as well. With a career spanning over two decades, he has delivered outstanding performances in several films and his fan base is ever growing inside and outside Kerala. He will be seen in some of the highly anticipated projects across multiple languges which include:



1. Pushpa 2: The Rule - The most anticipated film of the year, where Fahadh will reprise his role as the ruthless villain Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to release on August 15 in multiple languages. The first installment of the movie was a huge success and towards the end of the movie, the makers teased what is to expect from Fahadh in the sequel.



2. Vettaiyan - In another big project in Tamil, Fahadh will star alongside Rajinikanth in this film, playing a comic role unlike his previous antagonist characters. Directed by T.J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan boasts an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati, and is slated to release on October 10. The movie will also feature Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Sharwanand in important roles.

3. Maareesan - Fahadh will team up with Vadivelu again after their successful collaboration in Maamannan. More details of this comedy film, directed by Sudheesh Shankar, has been kept under wraps.



4. Don't Trouble The Trouble - One of two films produced by Rajamouli's son SS Karthikeya, starring Fahadh Faasil. The movie will be presented by SS Rajamouli and Karthikeya. Details about this project are yet to be revealed.



5. Oxygen - Inspired by true stories, this film explores friendship and transformation. Directed by Siddhartha Nadella, Oxygen is set to release later this year, as announced in its first poster. This is the second movie production announced by SS Karthikeya.



These upcoming projects showcase Fahadh Faasil's versatility and promise to deliver more outstanding performances from the talented actor. Fahadh will be also seen in upcoming Malayalam projects like Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira, directed by Althaf Salim and Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad.

