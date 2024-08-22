Xiaomi reports robust growth in Q2 with 32 percent revenue rise driven by automotive projects, strong smartphone sales

(MENAFN) In the second quarter, China's tech giant Xiaomi saw a significant 32 percent increase in its revenue, fueled by the company's successful expansion into the automotive sector and a strong performance in its mobile phone division. This growth demonstrates Xiaomi's strategic diversification efforts, as the company continues to tap into new revenue streams beyond its traditional smartphone business. The automotive unit, a relatively new venture for Xiaomi, contributed notably to this quarter's results, signaling the company's broader ambitions in the smart vehicle market.



For the three months ending in June, Xiaomi reported total revenue of 88.9 billion yuan (USD12.46 billion), surpassing analysts' expectations of 85.8 billion yuan, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group. This better-than-expected performance highlights Xiaomi's ability to capitalize on its diversified product offerings and market presence. The robust sales in the mobile phone segment played a key role in this revenue surge, reflecting strong consumer demand and effective marketing strategies.



Moreover, Xiaomi's adjusted net income for the quarter reached 6.18 billion yuan, significantly exceeding analysts' forecasts of 4.8 billion yuan. This substantial earning beat underscores the company's operational efficiency and successful cost management during the period. Xiaomi's financial performance in Q2 not only highlights its resilience in a competitive market but also positions the company for continued growth as it strengthens its foothold in emerging sectors like automotive technology.



