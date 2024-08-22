Sanas Partners With Everise And Five9 To Strengthen Contact Center Ecosystem And Expand Agent-Focused AI Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Provider of Real-Time Accent Translation also launches free-forever Noise Cancellation globally

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sanas , the world's first provider of Real-Time Accent Translation technology, announced an exclusive healthcare BPO partnership with Everise , a leader in customer service for global healthcare companies, and a new partnership with Five9 , an intelligent customer experience provider.

In addition to the new partnerships, Sanas also announced the general availability of Noise Cancellation , a complementary solution for contact centers globally. With a one-click download, Noise Cancellation will easily integrate with existing systems. The solution enables contact centers to save on operational costs, eliminate background noise and voice during customer calls, and boost agent confidence and performance.

“Since the launch of Real-Time Accent Translation 18 months ago, our product adoption has gained remarkable traction –– today, more than 30,000 agents worldwide leverage Sanas' technology to improve their day-to-day customer interactions. Additionally, 100,000 agents are already enrolled in Noise Cancellation, which just went into general availability,” said Sharath Keshava Narayana, Co-founder & COO of Sanas.“Thanks to our continued momentum from widespread adoption, Sanas has quickly scaled from zero to $12M in ARR –– a rare achievement at this stage. This is only the beginning for us, and we're excited for what's to come.”

Everise and Five9 Partnerships

Everise supports over 200,000 customer experiences annually in 32 languages and across eight strategic markets. Under this exclusive partnership within the healthcare service space, Everise will integrate Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation into its suite of customer experience solutions. Sanas and Everise will provide healthcare businesses with a safe ecosystem for contact center agents.

​​“Sanas is unlike any other voice or speech AI tool I have seen in more than 25 years in this industry. We have been excited to bring Sanas' state-of-the-art technology exclusively to our healthcare clients,” Sudhir Agarwal, Founder & CEO, Everise.“The early stages of our partnership have been promising, and we're deeply engaged in implementing the technology seamlessly into operations to deliver a global and inclusive customer experience.”

Five9 facilitates billions of call minutes annually and provides digital solutions to improve customer service and support contact center agents. Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation is now available on the Five9 CX Marketplace , helping organizations access AI-powered technology that enables agents to communicate naturally, as if in a quiet studio, while the technology adapts their accents to ensure clarity and ease of understanding for the customer. Sanas' Real-Time Accent Translation reduces handle time to 18% and drives up to 22% gains in customer satisfaction.

“Adding Sanas to the Five9 CX Marketplace is helping customers quickly access and deploy Real-Time Accent Translation on Five9's trusted, global platform,” said Jess Shea, ISV Partner Manager, Five9.“Sanas can now support a vast community of customers looking to break through communication barriers and empower agents with a new layer of confidence.”

“At Sanas, we're making clear conversations more accessible to a globally distributed workforce by expanding our technology footprint with key industry partners,” said Maxim Serebryakov, Co-founder & CEO, Sanas.“With the help of Everise and Five9, Sanas will continue its mission to create a more understanding world and empower agents with patented, next-generation AI technologies, while driving customer satisfaction and business efficiencies in the contact center industry.”

For more information and to book a virtual demo with Sanas, visit:

About Sanas

Sanas provides the world's first Real-Time Speech Understanding Platform powered by its patented generative AI technologies. Born from a mission to power a kinder, more compassionate world, Sanas is pioneering a revolution in human connection by making global, real-time communication more inclusive. Today, Sanas holds a patent for its real-time AI speech understanding technology and also powers background noise elimination. Founded in 2020, Sanas is led by a team of exceptional co-founders, including CEO Maxim Serebryakov, CTO Shawn Zhang, and COO Sharath Keshava Narayana. To learn more, visit Sanas.ai.

