Dayforce Announces 2024 Investor Day

Dayforce, Inc. ("Dayforce" or the"Company") (NYSE:DAY) (TSX:DAY), a global leader in human capital management ("HCM") technology, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at the Wynn Las Vegas at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will take place during Dayforce Discover, the Company's annual customer conference. Anchored in the Company's brand promise, Makes Work Life Better, Dayforce Discover will bring together customers, prospects, and partners from across the globe to discover the full potential of Dayforce.



At Investor Day, Dayforce will provide an overview of its vision, strategy, and multi-year financial model. Presenting for Dayforce will be David Ossip, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Jeremy Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, and other key members of the management team.

The event will be broadcast live and may be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website. A replay will also be available after the conclusion of the live event via the Investor Relations section of the Dayforce website.

If you would like to attend the Investor Day in person, please email Investor Relations at ... .

