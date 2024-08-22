Integer To Present At The 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under“News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net .

Learn more about Integer at .



About Integer ®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical ® , Lake Region Medical ® and Electrochem ® . Additional information is available at .