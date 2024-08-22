Integer To Present At The 2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Date
8/22/2024 8:16:40 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PLANO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced participation at the Wells Fargo 2024 Healthcare Conference, to be held Sept. 4 – 6, 2024, in Boston. Integer President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Dziedzic is scheduled to present on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at 2:15 pm EDT.
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible under“News & Events” on the Investor Relations section of the Integer website at investor.integer.net .
Learn more about Integer at .
About Integer ®
Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMO) in the world, serving the cardiac rhythm management, neuromodulation, and cardio and vascular markets. As a strategic partner of choice to medical device companies and OEMs, the Company is committed to enhancing the lives of patients worldwide by providing innovative, high-quality products and solutions. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical ® , Lake Region Medical ® and Electrochem ® . Additional information is available at .
| Investor Relations:
Andrew Senn
...
763.951.8312
| Media Relations:
Kelly Butler
...
469.731.6617
MENAFN22082024004107003653ID1108589407
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.