IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What can a 123-year-old trade organization do to better connect with potential new members? If you're Ironworkers Local 433, the answer is to create a state-of-the-art virtual reality experience to simulate the job of an ironworker. The project came to life with the help of software development company Saritasa , which has empowered businesses to make the most of innovative technologies for nearly two decades.



Built for the Meta Quest headset, the VR experience educates users about the critical skills and inherent dangers of the ironworking profession by guiding them through a series of activities as if it were their first day as an ironworker on the job. The experience takes place in a high-rise building construction site, guiding users through selecting the correct safety gear and tools, taking a ride in a construction personnel hoist, reading blueprints, and walking a beam at the top of the building to allow the full Ironworker experience.

The project was funded through a grant from the Ironworker Management Progressive Action Cooperative Trust (IMPACT), a nonprofit labor/management partnership supporting innovative programs including those focused on training and safety. The IMPACT grant was central to bringing the new VR experience to life, based on an idea from Local 433, allowing Saritasa to create a revolutionary system that will benefit Locals and Contractors throughout the U.S. Ironworkers Local 433, represents over 5,300 professional members in L.A., Las Vegas, and surrounding areas. The VR experience, localized to the Los Angeles area with visuals such as the Hollywood sign, is available for free to the broader International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Ironworker locals. Ironworkers Local 433 will use the new virtual reality project as part of its community outreach and organizing efforts.

"Ironworking is one of the best careers out there," said Keith Harkey, Business Manager at Ironworkers Local 433. "I'm passionate about sharing this career with those unfamiliar with it. To connect with a new generation of career seekers, you need to speak the language of digital natives. Saritasa has skillfully developed an immersive experience that depicts tasks that an ironworker may perform on any given day. This will be an essential part of our outreach and organizing toolkit."

“Saritasa was excited to collaborate with Ironworkers Local 433 to create this experience, which immerses viewers in different areas of a job site,” said Aaron Franko, VP of immersive technology at Saritasa.“It's great to see a union with such a long history embrace technology to reach a new generation of potential members, and we're proud to help them promote the skills and safety of this important profession.”

About Ironworkers Local 433

Established in 1901, Ironworkers Local 433 is located in Los Angeles, California, representing over 5,300 ironworkers in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and the surrounding areas. As a part of the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental, and Reinforcing Ironworkers, Local 433 is dedicated to advocating for the rights and interests of its members, promoting rigorous training, safe working conditions and fair compensation. Visit ironworkers433.org .

About Saritasa

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Saritasa empowers global brands with innovative, customized solutions that fit their needs and support an ever-evolving technology ecosystem. As“Builders of Better,” Saritasa specializes in custom software, mobile development, AR and VR, IoT solutions, database development and DevOps. Founded in 2005, Saritasa employs over 200 employees and has delivered thousands of successful software, hardware and mobile app projects to a range of clients across multiple industries. To learn more, visit .

