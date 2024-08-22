China reports 16.2 percent growth in overseas investment activities in 7 months

(MENAFN) In the first seven months of 2024, China reported steady growth in its overseas investment activities, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Thursday. The country’s non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) reached a substantial $83.55 billion, representing a 16.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. This growth rate, though impressive, is slightly lower than the 16.6 percent increase recorded during the first half of the year.



Under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), investment in participating countries gained notable momentum. ODI directed towards BRI countries surged 7.7 percent year on year to $17.94 billion. This growth highlights the continued expansion of China’s economic influence and infrastructure investments in regions covered by the initiative.



In addition to ODI, the turnover from contracted overseas projects amounted to $86.28 billion, reflecting a 6.6 percent increase from the previous year. The value of new contracts saw a significant rise, jumping 25 percent to $133.95 billion. This substantial increase in new contracts indicates a robust pipeline of international projects and a growing presence of Chinese firms in global markets.



To support and facilitate Chinese investments abroad, the Ministry of Commerce introduced a new regulation on the contracting of overseas projects, which took effect on July 1, 2024. This regulation aims to streamline the procedures for Chinese businesses engaging in foreign projects, enhancing the efficiency and ease of international investment activities. This regulatory change is expected to further bolster China’s overseas investment efforts by simplifying bureaucratic processes and supporting the expansion of its global economic footprint.

