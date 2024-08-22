Internationally Renowned Creativity And Innovation Expert Michael Brian Lee Will Be Visiting Malaysia And Indonesia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Michael Brian Lee

Michael Brian Lee will visit Malaysia and Indonesia in September and October on his first-ever Asian-speaking tour.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The trip will culminate from October 4th to 6th in a unique training combining conflict and creativity for scale-up businesses in collaboration with world conflict expert Eksteen de Waal on the island of Bali. The first-ever Creative Conflict Resolution Lab is a unique, intensive weekend workshop designed to revolutionize how scale-up founders deal with conflict by boosting creativity. The Lab will be offered at additional locations in Europe, Africa, and the United States. More information is available atOn Bali Michael will also attend the Global Speakers Federation Summit, joining 300 top international speakers to share in the latest developments in the speaking and training industries.On October 1st and 2nd, Michael will be delivering his talk“Adapt to Innovate” at the USBI Global World Series event,“Transform Southeast Asia,” in Singapore alongside sixteen other international speakers, as well as offering a masterclass of the same name. This event will offer AI-driven technology to ensure it is the best for international companies. Register to join this event atFrom September 5th to 9th, Michael will be in Kuala Lumpur and will be available to speak to a limited number of organizations.Known as the Creative Breakthrough Catalyst, Michael is the founder of the Innotivity Institute. He is a dual citizen of the United States and South Africa and is resident in both New York and Johannesburg. A two-time TEDx speaker with over three decades of experience as a working creative professional in the film and TV industry on three continents, as well as the world's only certified Master of Creativity and Innovation Coaching, Michael helps businesses understand how creativity delivers results.Michael writes a monthly column on creativity for the Mail and Guardian South Africa, and he is also regularly featured on Radio 702 and other media outlets. He is an International Advisory Board Member of World Creativity and Innovation and an EXCO Member of the Creative Community of Practice of the BIC Foundation. Michael is also trained in six other coaching disciplines and as a coach trainer himself and is renowned for facilitating creativity and innovation breakthroughs for leaders, entrepreneurs, and teams.Michael is available for keynotes, lectures, fireside chats, and media interviews in all three locations: please contact ....As Juanita Vorster of the Professional Speakers Association of Southern Africa has put it,“To see Michael in action on stage is an honor, and working with Michael backstage is a true delight!”Incoming Global Speakers Federation President Mike Handcock, CSP, says,“You should tap into Michael when you need breakthrough ideas in your business and life.”Read more about Michael at his website, .

