Two Suspected Rebels Killed In Philippine Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Manila, Aug 22 (IANS) Two suspected rebels were killed on Thursday in a clash with in Negros Occidental province in the Philippines, according to the military.

The military said the two slain New People's (NPA) rebels were among the five insurgents involved in a five-minute firefight on the outskirts of Himamaylan City, Xinhua news agency reported.

The other three managed to flee.

No soldier was wounded or killed in the fighting, the military said, adding that it recovered firearms and several rounds of assorted ammunition on the site.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government troops since 1969.

Despite the decreasing number of fighters, NPA rebels concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Details are awaited.