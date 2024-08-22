Hyeopseong Camera Launches Exclusive Offers For International Travelers

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Seoul, South Korea, 22nd August 2024, Hyeopseong Camera, located in the heart of Seoul at 8-4 Namdaemun-ro, Jung-gu, is excited to announce its new“Foreigner-Friendly Purchase Program” aimed at providing international visitors with an exceptional shopping experience. This initiative is designed to make it easier for tourists and expats to access high-quality camera equipment and accessories while enjoying the unique culture and atmosphere of Seoul.

Hyeopseong Camera is renowned for its extensive range of the latest camera models, lenses, and accessories from top brands. What sets Hyeopseong Camera apart is its commitment to offering personalized service tailored to the needs of international customers. Whether you're a seasoned photographer or a beginner, the knowledgeable staff is always ready to help you find the perfect equipment to capture your Seoul adventures.



Exclusive Discounts for Tourists: Enjoy special pricing and promotions on selected camera models and accessories.

Multi-Language Support: Our staff speaks English, Chinese, and Japanese, ensuring a seamless shopping experience.

Hassle-Free Tax Refunds: We assist foreign customers with immediate tax refunds, making your shopping experience smooth and convenient. Convenient Location: Situated in Jung-gu, Seoul's bustling shopping district, Hyeopseong Camera is easily accessible for both locals and tourists.

“I found the perfect camera for my Seoul trip at Hyeopseong Camera. The staff was incredibly helpful, and I got an amazing deal. Highly recommended for anyone visiting Seoul!” – John D., USA

“Hyeopseong Camera made my shopping experience unforgettable. The team was knowledgeable and friendly, and they helped me choose the right lens for my needs. I will definitely come back!” – Sara M., UK







About Hyeopseong Camera

Founded in the heart of Seoul, Hyeopseong Camera has been a trusted name in the camera industry for over two decades. Our mission is to provide high-quality camera products and exceptional service to photography enthusiasts and professionals alike. With a wide range of products, expert advice, and a customer-centric approach, Hyeopseong Camera is the go-to destination for all your photography needs in Seoul.

Contact Information

Hyeopseong Camera

8-4 Namdaemun-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Phone: 02-765-3570

Email: ...

Instagram: @hscamera_korea

For more information about Hyeopseong Camera and to explore our latest offers, visit our Instagram page or stop by our store during your visit to Seoul.