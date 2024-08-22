Major downward revision in US job creation raises labor market health concerns

(MENAFN) The U.S. Department announced on Wednesday a substantial downward revision in the number of jobs created in the year leading up to March, highlighting growing concerns within the Federal Reserve regarding the state of the labor market. This adjustment, which lowered the initial estimate by 818,000 jobs, signals a potential weakening in job growth, a factor that could influence the Fed's decision to cut interest rates in September. The revision covers the period from April 2023 to March 2024 and marks the first of two annual adjustments the Labor Department typically makes, as more accurate data becomes available months after the initial monthly jobs reports are released.



This significant revision, if it remains consistent in the final update expected in February, would be the largest downward adjustment since March 2009, when the job count was reduced by 902,000. The current revision reflects an overall decrease of about 0.5 percent in total job growth, underscoring a less robust labor market than previously reported. Specifically, the revision shows that private sector job growth was reduced by 819,000 jobs, or 0.6 percent, compared to the earlier estimates. In contrast, government employment figures remained largely unchanged. This downward adjustment may heighten the Federal Reserve's concerns as it weighs the implications of a slowing job market on its broader economic strategy, particularly as it considers the timing and scale of upcoming interest rate cuts.

