Trade Turnover In Baku Sees Increase

Between January and July of this year, Baku's trade turnover
grew by 4.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching a
total of 18,744.9 million manats, Azernews reports
citing the Baku City Statistics Department.
The report highlights that sales of food products, beverages,
and tobacco increased by 3.9% year-over-year, totaling 10,392.9
million manats. In contrast, sales of non-food products saw a 5.1%
rise, amounting to 8,352.0 million manats.
In terms of distribution, 37.1% of consumer products were sold
through enterprises with legal entity status, 48% through
commercial facilities operated by individual entrepreneurs, and
14.9% through commodity markets across the capital.
