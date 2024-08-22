عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Georgia To Send New Ambassador To Azerbaijan Next Year

Georgia To Send New Ambassador To Azerbaijan Next Year


8/22/2024 8:07:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Georgia will send a new ambassador to Azerbaijan next year, Azernews reports, citing the statement Embassy of Georgia in Azerbaijan shared.

"According to the decision of the Georgian government, due to the completion of the term established by rotation, the ambassador will conclude his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2025," the statement emphasized.

It should be noted that the current ambassador, Zurab Pataradze, has been serving as Georgia's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan since August 2018.

MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108589320


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search