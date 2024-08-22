Georgia To Send New Ambassador To Azerbaijan Next Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Georgia will send a new ambassador to Azerbaijan next year, Azernews reports, citing the statement Embassy of Georgia in Azerbaijan shared.

"According to the decision of the Georgian government, due to the completion of the term established by rotation, the ambassador will conclude his mission in Azerbaijan on January 1, 2025," the statement emphasized.

It should be noted that the current ambassador, Zurab Pataradze, has been serving as Georgia's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Azerbaijan since August 2018.