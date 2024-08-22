Georgia To Send New Ambassador To Azerbaijan Next Year
Date
8/22/2024 8:07:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
Georgia will send a new ambassador to Azerbaijan next year,
Azernews reports, citing the statement Embassy of
Georgia in Azerbaijan shared.
"According to the decision of the Georgian government, due to
the completion of the term established by rotation, the ambassador
will conclude his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan on January 1,
2025," the statement emphasized.
It should be noted that the current ambassador, Zurab Pataradze,
has been serving as Georgia's Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
Ambassador to Azerbaijan since August 2018.
MENAFN22082024000195011045ID1108589320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.