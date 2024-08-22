President Ilham Aliyev Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev In Tashkent

( MENAFN - AzerNews) On August 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at the bas-relief of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.