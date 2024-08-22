عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev In Tashkent

8/22/2024 8:07:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva laid flowers at the bas-relief of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

AzerNews

