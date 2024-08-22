President Ilham Aliyev Pays Tribute To National Leader Heydar Aliyev In Tashkent
Date
8/22/2024 8:07:37 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 22, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla
Aliyeva laid flowers at the bas-relief of National Leader Heydar
Aliyev in Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent,
Azernews reports.
